World, Neighbours

Pak objects to India's missile programme, calls it danger to peace: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 12, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 6:29 pm IST
Pakistan conveyed its message to an MTCR delegation which was in the country for a meeting with foreign affairs ministry officials.
India's surface-to-surface missile was flight tested from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island. (Photo: PTI/File)
  India's surface-to-surface missile was flight tested from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island. (Photo: PTI/File)

Islamabad:  Barely a week after India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV, it has emerged that Pakistan has raised objection to its rival country's missile programme.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, Pakistan reported the missile test to Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and said that the programme conducted by India is 'a danger to regional peace and stability'.

Pakistan conveyed its message to an MTCR delegation which was in the country for a meeting with foreign affairs ministry officials. The MTCR is a 35-nation member group that has voluntarily agreed to proliferation of missile and unmanned aerial vehicle technology by adhering to certain set of guidelines and policies.

Earlier this week, India's surface-to-surface Agni-IV missile was flight tested from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island.

Describing the trial as successful, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said this was the 6th trial of the indigenously developed Agni-IV missile which met the mission objectives.

The Agni-IV missile is equipped with state-of-the-art Avionics, 5th generation on board computer and distributed architecture. It has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances.

Tags: agni-iv, agni-iv missile, india's nuclear missile, indo-pak ties
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fans go berserk trying to catch a glimpse of Vin Diesel and Deepika at city mall

The film has an early release in India, and will open in the theatres on January 14.
 

Police in Nashik make drivers write essays for not wearing helmets

They wrote an essay about the importance of traffic rules (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian A beat England XI by six wickets in warm-up match

Under pressure batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who captained the Indian A side struck a much needed 91 to help the team reach the 283-run target in 39.4 overs. (Photo: PTI)
 

In a first, Air India to reserve 6 seats for women on domestic routes

This necessitated for the airline to keep some seats reserved for them on aircraft flying on domestic routes
 

Throwback Thursday: Virat Kohli shares rare picture of himself from junior days

Virat Kohli praised Dhoni saying that the wicketkeeper-batsman will always be his captain. (Photo: Virat Kohli/ Twitter)
 

As a child I always dreamed of coming to India: Vin Diesel

The crew of 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' is here for the premiere of the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China confirms its aircraft carrier passed through Taiwan

Aircraft carrier Liaoning (Photo: AP)

China: Son forces 92-year-old mother to live in filthy cage for years

The old woman from the Chinese province of Guangxi was locked up in the cage by her son and daughter-in-law. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Sino-India relations deepened, military ties healthy: China

The paper also said bilateral military ties also improved with close communication and exchanges. (Photo: PTI/ File)

Raheel did not seek govt approval to join Saudi alliance: Pak Defence minister

Former army chief Gen (retd) Raheel Sharif. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-friendly country: Sharif

He said he would ensure his full support for the construction of Baba Guru Nanak and Gandhara universities. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham