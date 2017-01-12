Pak objects to India's missile programme, calls it danger to peace: report

India's surface-to-surface missile was flight tested from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island. (Photo: PTI/File)

Islamabad: Barely a week after India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable strategic ballistic missile Agni-IV, it has emerged that Pakistan has raised objection to its rival country's missile programme.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, Pakistan reported the missile test to Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and said that the programme conducted by India is 'a danger to regional peace and stability'.

Pakistan conveyed its message to an MTCR delegation which was in the country for a meeting with foreign affairs ministry officials. The MTCR is a 35-nation member group that has voluntarily agreed to proliferation of missile and unmanned aerial vehicle technology by adhering to certain set of guidelines and policies.

Earlier this week, India's surface-to-surface Agni-IV missile was flight tested from launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island.

Describing the trial as successful, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said this was the 6th trial of the indigenously developed Agni-IV missile which met the mission objectives.

The Agni-IV missile is equipped with state-of-the-art Avionics, 5th generation on board computer and distributed architecture. It has the latest features to correct and guide itself for in-flight disturbances.