World, Neighbours

China: Woman chops off 2-year-old son's leg after argument with mother-in-law

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 11, 2017, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 2:44 pm IST
The boy’s screams attracted the attention of the neighbours, and police was called to the scene.
Representional Image. (Photo: File)
 Representional Image. (Photo: File)

Ningxia: A 30-year-old mother chopped off her two-and-a-half year old son’s right leg with a cleaver in a fit of rage, at their home in Ningxia, China, on Friday. The boy lost a lot of blood and underwent a two-hour-operation to have his leg reattached.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the boy’s mother had an argument with her mother-in-law, which upset her and led her to vent the anger on her son.

The boy’s screams attracted the attention of the neighbours, and police was called to the scene. They had to break in through the window. The boy was immediately hospitalised and the woman and her mother-in-law were taken away by the police.

The mother of the boy, who reportedly has mental health issues, has never behaved in such a manner before, said the neighbours.

The child is now recovering in intensive care where he will stay for the three days.

Tags: surgery, boy hospitalised, mental health, assualt

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistani actress Veena Mallik divorces husband of three years

The couple during happier times.
 

'When will you stop copying Virat Kohli?': Ahmed Shehzad trolled on Twitter

Ahmed Shehzad came under the scanner once again, as fans trolled him on Twitter for immitating Virat Kohli. (Photo: AFP)
 

Inside pics: Salman, Karisma, Karan, Malaika, others have a ball at bash

Some of the pictures of the bash shared on Instagram.
 

MS Dhoni unlikely to witness Virat Kohli and Co take on Australia in Ranchi Test

If MS Dhoni-led Jharkhand side reaches semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the former Indian cricket team skipper won’t be able to reach Ranchi and witness the third India versus Australia Test in his hometown Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Shah Rukh undergoes shoulder surgery again, shares news in the sweetest way

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in 'Raees' earlier this year.
 

India vs Australia Test cricket series: Pat Cummins replaces injured Mitchell Starc

In selecting Pat, we were looking for a strike bowling replacement option, said Trevor Hohns, head of Australian selection committee. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China defends manufacturing plan, rejects complaints of foreign makers

Miao Wei tried to reassure foreign companies that the

Samjhauta blasts: Pak summons India’s Deputy HC over Aseemanand's acquittal

Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Parliament passes landmark Hindu marriage bill

It was the second time that the National Assembly passed the bill.

India exonerating people involved in terrorist attack: Pakistan official

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammed Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

China to reduce army reserves amid plans to cut 3 lakh troops

It is not clear whether the three lakh troops would be relocated in different units or if the process of their retirement is underway. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham