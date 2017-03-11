China: Woman chops off 2-year-old son's leg after argument with mother-in-law

Ningxia: A 30-year-old mother chopped off her two-and-a-half year old son’s right leg with a cleaver in a fit of rage, at their home in Ningxia, China, on Friday. The boy lost a lot of blood and underwent a two-hour-operation to have his leg reattached.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the boy’s mother had an argument with her mother-in-law, which upset her and led her to vent the anger on her son.

The boy’s screams attracted the attention of the neighbours, and police was called to the scene. They had to break in through the window. The boy was immediately hospitalised and the woman and her mother-in-law were taken away by the police.

The mother of the boy, who reportedly has mental health issues, has never behaved in such a manner before, said the neighbours.

The child is now recovering in intensive care where he will stay for the three days.