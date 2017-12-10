search on deccanchronicle.com
India rejected 'message of peace', refused to stop ceasefire violations, claims Pak

PTI
Published Dec 10, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated Dec 10, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal alleged that India was using cross border attacks to divert attention from the issue of Kashmir.
Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday accused India of turning down its "message for peace" by refusing to stop ceasefire violations.

Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal claimed that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in a letter to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj had urged for calm and respect for the 2003 ceasefire agreement.

 

"India has responded to the letter and instead of accepting our message for peace once again repeated old allegations of cross border incursions and refused to stop violations," the spokesperson said.

Faisal also said that India was not ready for independent verification of its allegations or to accept Pakistan's proposal of giving proper access to the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP).

India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

Faisal alleged that India was using cross border attacks to divert attention from the issue of Kashmir.

Tags: ceasefire violations, 2003 ceasefire agreement, indo-pak ties, khawaja asif
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




