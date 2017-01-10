World, Neighbours

Pakistan needs a dose of Trump's madman diplomacy: Top US expert

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2017, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Washington has tried just about everything to alter Pakistan's position, said the expert.
In a hard-hitting op-ed, Markey alleged that at worst, Pakistan is an enemy, a state sponsor of terrorism in all but name, a host to anti-Afghan, anti-Indian jihadi militants with American blood on their hands. (Photo: AP)
 In a hard-hitting op-ed, Markey alleged that at worst, Pakistan is an enemy, a state sponsor of terrorism in all but name, a host to anti-Afghan, anti-Indian jihadi militants with American blood on their hands. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Noting that the US is yet to find an effective way to gain Pakistan's full cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, a top American expert on South Asian issues has said that the country needs a dose of President-elect Donald Trump's madman diplomacy.

"Trump may be uniquely well positioned to deliver a credible ultimatum to Pakistan: "Begin a full-scale, verifiable, and rapid offensive against all terrorist groups on Pakistani soil, or else," Daniel Markey, a well-known South Asian expert, wrote in Foreign Policy magazine.

"Trump's madman qualities would make the "or else" more frightening than just about anything a Clinton (or Obama) administration could have dreamed up, as his threat need not even be thoroughly specified in order to have the desired effect," he wrote.

"Everything, from punitive military action to public shaming, sanctions, and an outright anti-Pakistani alliance with India, could be on the table, even if such actions would affect US interests," he said.

In a hard-hitting op-ed, Markey alleged that at worst, Pakistan is an enemy, a state sponsor of terrorism in all but name, a host to anti-Afghan, anti-Indian jihadi militants with American blood on their hands.

"It is widely accepted in US policy circles that Pakistan's military and intelligence services prefer to maintain friendly ties with some terrorists for two reasons.

First, they are useful proxies to destabilise Pakistan's neighbours and second, they would also be deadly adversaries if confronted head-on," he said.

Washington has tried just about everything to alter Pakistan's position, Markey said.

Incentives, in the form of tens of billions of dollars in US military and civilian assistance, have won some concessions such as opening overland supply routes to US forces in Afghanistan, he added.

More coercive measures, including behind-the-scenes threats, public rebukes, withholding assistance, and direct military strikes against Pakistan-based terrorists have also paid tactical dividends.

But neither approach succeeded in changing Pakistan’s core strategic calculations, he rued.

Markey said although there is little doubt that past and current US policies with Pakistan have failed to deliver satisfaction on core US concerns, a truly mad approach could produce far worse failures.

"This is why recent administrations have swallowed back the bile from Pakistan's double-dealing. It is also a good reason for Trump's advisors to think twice, even if their boss could be the most effective madman since Nixon," Markey said.

Tags: pakistan, us, terrorism, donald trump, madman diplomacy
Location: United States, Washington

Sports Gallery

India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
India have had a great year so far, defeating West Indies, New Zealand and England in Test series, and also making it to the final of the ICC World T20, which was held in the country. Here’s a look at some of the Indian cricketers who did well in 2016. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricketers who shone bright
Deccan Chronicle takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WATCH: Guess who Jayalalithaa wanted to feature in her biopic?!

Jayalalithaa
 

Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra make a comeback, star in a funny meme on demonetisation

Yuvraj, often dubbed as ‘The Comeback King’ has not played an ODI for over three years, he last represented India in ODIs in 2013 against South Africa. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: 'Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen' singer back with another viral track

Pikotaro became a viral sensation last year (Photo: YouTube)
 

Fans to get free entry in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last match as captain at CCI

The practice mathc between India A and england has become a high-profile affair, with the presence of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh in the side. (Photo: AFP)
 

How eating more cheese and having sex can help you live longer

Spermidine is known for anti-aging properties (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Channing Tatum shares naked picture of wife, leaves nothing for imagination

Channing and Jenna are married for seven years now. (Photo source: AP/Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

In a first, Pakistan to include transgenders in national census

In 2012, Pakistan Supreme Court declared equal rights for transgender citizens, including the right to inherit property and assets, preceded a year earlier by the right to vote but are still shunned by mainstream society. (Representational image)

HRW urges Pakistan to investigate bloggers 'abduction'

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Constitution amendment bill would not be endorsed in Parl: Oli

Oli said that the incumbent government was acting as if it did not understand court language.

Pakistan mulls bringing back military courts to combat terrorism

The meeting also reiterated Pakistan’s clear-cut policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and extremism to accomplish internal peace as well as supplement its foreign policy initiatives.

Pakistan test-fires first nuclear-capable submarine cruise missile

The military said the Babur-3 SLCM, in a land-attack mode, was capable of delivering various types of payloads. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham