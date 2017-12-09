search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Nepal moves towards federal democracy, Leftists comfortably win polls

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Dec 9, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
The polls will elect 128 members of parliament and 256 members of provincial assemblies.
The elections are being seen as the final step in Nepal's transition to a federal democracy following a decade-long civil war till 2006 that claimed more than 16,000 lives. (Photo: AFP)
 The elections are being seen as the final step in Nepal's transition to a federal democracy following a decade-long civil war till 2006 that claimed more than 16,000 lives. (Photo: AFP)

Kathmandu: The Left alliance has won at least 26 of the 30 parliamentary seats and is leading comfortably against the opposition NC which has won three seats in the historic parliamentary and provincial assembly polls in Nepal, officials said Saturday.

The Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has won 18 seats while its alliance partner, the CPN Maoist-Centre eight. The opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has won three seats while independent one.

 

The CPN-UML is leading on 44 seats, the CPN-Maoist Centre on 18 and the NC on 12 seats, they said.

A total of 1,663 candidates contested polls for parliamentary seats while 2,819 were in the fray for the provincial assembly seats in the historic elections that many hope will bring the much-needed political stability to the Himalayan nation.

The polls will elect 128 members of parliament and 256 members of provincial assemblies.

The house of representatives consists of 275 members, of which 165 would be elected directly under the first-past-the- post system while the remaining 110 will come through the proportional representation system.

Of the 10 parliamentary seats in Kathmandu district, the CPN-UML has won three while the NC two.

Senior NC leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh has won from Kathmandu-1 seat by a thin margin against his rival Ravindra Mishra, a senior journalist who was contesting from a new party Sajha Viveksheel.

Popular NC youth leader Gagan Thapa won from Kathmandu-4 by defeating Rajan Bhattarai of the CPN-UML.

Read: History in the making: Win for left alliance in Nepal’s first phase of elections

Left alliance candidates Krishna Kumar Rai, Jeevan Ram Bhandari and Krishna Gopal Shrestha have won from Kathmandu-3, Kathmandu-8 and Kathmandu-9 seats respectively by defeating their NC opponents.

In the 2013 Constituent Assembly elections, the Nepali Congress had won eight out of ten seats from Kathmandu.

The heavy weights who lost include NC leader Shekhar Koirala, Communication minister and NC candidate Mohan Basnet and Rastriya Prajatantrik Party leader Pashupati Shumsher Rana.

Koirala lost to Lal Babu Pandit of the CPN-UML from Morang 6 while Basnet lost to Agni Sapkota of the CPN-Maoist Centre from Sindhupalchowk-1 seat.

Rana lost to Sher Bahadur Tamang of the CPN-UML on Sindhupalcowk-2 seat.

In the provincial assemblies, the CPN-UML has won 12 seats while the CPN-Maoist Centre and the NC won 8 and 3 seats respectively, they said.

Voting in the two-phased parliamentary and provincial assembly elections were held on November 26 and December 7.

In the first phase, polling were held in 32 districts, mostly situated in the hilly and mountainous region, in which 65 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise. In the second phase, 67 per cent voter turnout was registered.

The elections are being seen as the final step in Nepal's transition to a federal democracy following a decade-long civil war till 2006 that claimed more than 16,000 lives.

While many hope Nepal's first state elections will hasten regional development, others fear they will spark a fresh wave of violence.

In 2015, when Nepal adopted a new Constitution that split it into seven states, dozens of people were killed in ethnic clashes over territory and rights.

Following the adoption of the new Constitution, the ethnic Madhesi group, mostly of Indian-origin, protested for months, saying they were not getting enough territory in one of the provinces and were also facing discrimination.

The polls are seen as a major step towards implementing the new Constitution.

Tags: nepali congress, left alliance, nepal polls 2017
Location: Nepal, Central, Kathmandu




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s why you should never drink champagne from a plastic cup

The study found that the bubbles in more expensive, fine sparkling wines are smaller and therefore make the wines taste better quality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tendulkar, Yuvraj, SRK invited for Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding at Milan hotel?

The speculation of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma marriage refuses to die down as it is now learnt that a luxury hotel in Milan will host the marriage. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

Amidst marriage speculation, Anushka Sharma to join Virat Kohli in South Africa

While the reports of marriage in Europe continue to do the rounds, it is now learnt that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will be with her beau Virat Kohli during India’s tour of South Africa. (Photo: PTI)
 

Things heat up! Vinod Kambli, Aakash Chopra in a Twitter spat over Ajinkya Rahane

While Aakash Chopra hailed India's move of Rahane at No 3 to score runs, Vinod Kambli challenged Chopra’s comment. (Photo:Twitter/PTI)
 

Aussie gay couples register weddings on day one of marriage equality

Couples wanting to wed under the new law can lodge a notice to marry Saturday, but will have to wait a calendar month before exchanging vows. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravindra Jadeja lashes out at a ‘gavaar’ fan on Twitter; here’s what happened

Ravindra Jadeja was earlier this week left in anger and was embarrassed when one of his fans called him ‘Ajay’ Jadeja (referring to former Indian cricketer) after the conclusion of the third Test against Sri Lanka.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Stay indoors: China warns its citizens in Pak amid threat of Taliban attacks

The Chinese embassy in Islamabad said on its website on Friday it had information about a ‘series of terror attacks’ planned against Chinese organizations and personnel, without giving details. (Photo: AP/Representational)

History in the making: Win for left alliance in Nepal’s first phase of elections

The house of representatives consists of 275 members, of which 165 would be elected directly under the first-past-the-post system while the remaining 110 will come through the proportional representation system. (Photo: AP)

China stops CPEC project funding over graft charges, Pak 'stunned': report

CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of around USD 50 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pak: Social activist goes 'missing' following discussion on extremism

Mahmood is associated with Low-Key Lokai that brings people together for dialogues and debates on issues critical for building a peaceful society. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistani youth writes 'Hindustan Zindabad' gets booked for treason

ajid Shah had written 'Hindustan Zindabad' on the outer wall of his home in Nara Amazi area of the province. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham