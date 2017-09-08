World, Neighbours

No change in policy: China to Pak after BRICS declaration on terrorism

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 8, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2017, 12:45 pm IST
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners.
At the 9th annual BRICS summit in Xiamen, China, leaders said they strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by DPRK. (Photo: AP)
 At the 9th annual BRICS summit in Xiamen, China, leaders said they strongly deplore the nuclear test conducted by DPRK. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: China on Friday assured its all weather ally Pakistan of ‘no change’ in policy despite BRICS leaders unanimously declared Islamabad based organisations as a global terror outfits that of same stature of Islamic State group, NDTV reported.

The Pakistan based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Haqqani network were declared as terror outfits during 9th annual BRICS summit which was recently held at Xiamen in China.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan said in statement that “There has been no change in Chinese policy regarding Pakistan...Pakistan and China are in constant contact regarding regional challenges.”

According to BRICS declaration, the statement said, “We strongly condemn terrorist attacks resulting in death to innocent Afghan nationals. We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, al Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir.”

The declaration also added, “We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organising, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable.”

China on Thursday had invited Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's to Beijing since there had been ‘deep concern’ in Pakistan's cabinet over the BRICS declaration.

The media reports also said Khawaja Asif will also discuss the Trump criticism on Islamabad during an announcement of his new Afghanistan and South Asia policy.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. The two sides have seen their relationship growing with sound momentum, frequent high-level exchanges and fruitful outcome of practical cooperation."

Beijing: China on Friday assured its all weather ally Pakistan of ‘no change’ in policy despite BRICS leaders unanimously declared Islamabad based organisations as a global terror outfits that of same stature of Islamic State group, NDTV reported.

The Pakistan based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Haqqani network were declared as terror outfits during 9th annual BRICS summit which was recently held at Xiamen in China.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan said in statement that “There has been no change in Chinese policy regarding Pakistan...Pakistan and China are in constant contact regarding regional challenges.”

According to BRICS declaration, the statement said, “We strongly condemn terrorist attacks resulting in death to innocent Afghan nationals. We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, al Qaida and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir.”

The declaration also added, “We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organising, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable.”

China on Thursday had invited Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif's to Beijing since there had been ‘deep concern’ in Pakistan's cabinet over the BRICS declaration.

The media reports also said Khawaja Asif will also discuss the Trump criticism on Islamabad during an announcement of his new Afghanistan and South Asia policy.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. The two sides have seen their relationship growing with sound momentum, frequent high-level exchanges and fruitful outcome of practical cooperation."

Tags: brics summit, lashkar-e-taiba, jaish-e-mohammed, chinese envoy
Location: China, Peking, Peking


Related Stories

After BRICS meet, China invites Pakistan’s foreign minister for talks
No safe havens on our soil: Pak rejects BRICS declaration on terror outfits
Pakistan-based terror groups named in BRICS declaration for first time


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Haseena Parkar's Bantai is the quintessential 'Bombay' song

Screengrabs from the song video.
 

Video: Rescuers force python to regurgitate pet cat in disturbing footage

The python was later released into the wild (Photo: YouTube)
 

Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 8 India launch date

Samsugn Galaxy Note 8
 

Daddy movie review: A flawed tale of an unsung don

Arjun Rampal in a still from 'Daddy.'
 

Apple's new iPhone could face supply shortfalls after launch: report

Fans and investors are eagerly looking forward to the 10th anniversary. (Photo: File)
 

Warm Antarctic caves harbour secret life: scientists

Steam from active volcanoes has hollowed out extensive cave systems under the Antarctic ice that could be home to unique ecosystems, scientists say (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan among top 50 countries with high terror-financing risks: report

The average risk score this year is equal to 6.15. (Photo: AP)

UN says 164,000 Rohingya refugees enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

A Rohingya man carrying his son and belongings walks through a broken road after crossing the Bangladeshi border at Shah Porir Deep, in Teknak, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

China irked by Army chief's remarks, says it's contrary to views of Xi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Xiamen on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chinese military holds drills in waters near Korean Peninsula

Chinese navy vessels take part in a drill. (Photo: AP/ File)

After BRICS meet, China invites Pakistan’s foreign minister for talks

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang (FIle Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham