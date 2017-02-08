World, Neighbours

China defends blocking US' proposal to impose UN ban on Masood

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2017, 3:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 3:53 pm IST
Last year 1,267 Committee of the UNSC discussed the issue regarding listing Azhar in the sanctions list.
China on Wednesday defended its decision to block the US' proposal in the UN for designating Pathankot attack mastermind and JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the "conditions" have not yet been met for Beijing to back the move.
 China on Wednesday defended its decision to block the US' proposal in the UN for designating Pathankot attack mastermind and JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the "conditions" have not yet been met for Beijing to back the move.

Beijing: China on Wednesday defended its decision to block the US' proposal in the UN for designating Pathankot attack mastermind and JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, saying the "conditions" have not yet been met for Beijing to back the move.

Replying to a spate of questions on China putting a technical hold for the third time on attempts to list Azhar as a global terrorist, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a media briefing here that Beijing resorted to this move to allow the "relevant parties" to reach a consensus.

"Last year 1,267 Committee of the UN Security Council discussed the issue regarding listing Masood (Azhar) in the sanctions list. There were different views with no consensus reached," Lu said.

"As for the submission once again by relevant countries to list him in the sanctions list, I would say the conditions are not yet met for the Committee to reach a decision," he said.

"China has put the request on technical hold, to allow the relevant parties more time to consult with each other. This is also in line with rules of the relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the rules of the discussion of the Committee," he said.

About the significance of US pushing for the ban against the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief this time unlike the last year when India pressed for his listing as terrorist, Lu said, "I would like to point out that the Committee has its own set of discussion rules."

"So, whoever submitted the request we believe all the members of the committee will act in line with regulations of the Security Council and its affiliations," he said.

To a question whether it will have an impact on China-India relations, he said Beijing and New Delhi "have exchanged views" on the issue.

"We don't hope it will have a negative impact on our relationship," he said.

On criticism that China is continuously blocking the move at the behest of Pakistan, Lu said, "China's action in the Security Council and its affiliations are in line with the regulations and procedures."

"We put out technical hold after we had several rounds of consultations with India. We hope relevant parties have enough time to consult with each other to make sure that the decision made by the Committee will be based on consensus representing the broad international community," he said.

China has put a "hold" on the US-initiated proposal, which comes barely weeks after India's bid to get Azhar banned by the UN were scuttled by Beijing last December. This has prompted India to take up the matter with the Chinese government.

Tags: china, terorrism, masood azhar, jem
Location: China, Peking, Peking

Related Stories

Masood Azhar

US bid to brand Masood Azhar as terrorist blocked

India has again taken up the matter with China and voiced its objections to Beijing.
08 Feb 2017 1:23 AM
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

India renews bid to get JeM chief Masood Azhar banned

“We are examining all options and also consulting with the other co-sponsors,” sources said.
07 Jan 2017 2:12 AM
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AP)

Pak's statement on Masood Azhar shows its support to terrorism: India

Pakistan's criticism of India came 2 days after its close ally China blocked New Delhi's proposal to get Azhar listed as a global terrorist.
03 Jan 2017 8:34 AM
Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

India's bid to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar 'politically motivated', says Pak

JeM has already been blacklisted by the 15-nation Security Council, but not Azhar.
01 Jan 2017 4:38 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor shot for Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rishi, Neetu Kapoor get romantic, have a ball on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi looked stylish as they promoted their film 'Jolly LLB 2' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Huma don stylish black as they promote Jolly LLB 2 in Delhi
Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs were recently caught on camera at their respective events.

Snapped: Deepika, Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana step out in style
Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were spotted by photographers as they promoted their respective films on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Anushka, Varun get busy with intense promotions for their films
Several Bollywood stars were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence to celebrate Sophie Choudry's birthday late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Malaika, Karan celebrate Sophie's birthday at Manish Malhotra's house
Several celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranbir, Yuvraj, Abhishek look dashing at awards show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Judy Garland was allegedly molested by dwarfs playing munchkins in Wizard of Oz

Luft states that the actress was repeatedly molested by the 40 something actors. (Photo: Reddit)
 

Woman dumps husband of 21 years for backing Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Woman says her sex life improved tenfold after 'vaginal facelift'

The surgery was quick and painless (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women and men prefer different ages while choosing partner for sex

The preference for younger women in men rarely materialises into an actual relationship (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Finally! Here's the first proper glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha

Sasha and wife Mira Rajput had been blessed with the adorable baby girl last year.
 

Abhinav Mukund: The latest comeback man of Team India

Abhinav Mukund last played for India in 2011. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan summons India's deputy High Commissioner over LoC firing

Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mohammed Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Bangladesh family arrested over fake penis scam

Villagers in southern Bangladesh rushed to the family's home seeking miracle cures after hearing the genie had changed the girl's sex and performed a circumcision as proof. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)

To intensify jihadi activities, banned JeM outfit on recruitment spree in Pakistan

India has put a proposal at the United Nations to list Jaish-e-Muhammad's chief Masood Azhar as a global designated terrorist. (Photo: AFP)

China says United States should 'brush up on' South China Sea history

However, last week U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis suggested that diplomacy should be the priority in the South China Sea. (Photo: AFP)

Pak to issue 'red warrant' against MQM chief Altaf Hussain

MQM supremo Altaf Hussain (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham