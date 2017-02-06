World, Neighbours

JuD rebranded as Tehreek Azadi J-K rallies across Pak demanding Saeed's release

PTI
Published Feb 6, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 9:28 am IST
In Lahore, Yakjahtee (solidarity) Kashmir Conference was held at Nasser Bagh in which activists of JuD and FIF participated.
JuD leader Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: File)
 JuD leader Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: File)

Lahore: Jamaat-ud-Dawah and Falah-e-Insaniyat, recently placed under "watch-list" and against whom Pakistan government launched a crackdown, on Sunday, held rallies in parts of the country under the banner of Tehreek Azadi Jammu Kashmir (TAJK).

The rallies were organised just days after the JuD's chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was put under "house arrest" in Lahore under the Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act by Pakistan government.

Saeed had indicated a week before his "house arrest" that he might launch TAJK to "expedite the freedom of Kashmir". The Interior Ministry had also placed Saeed and 37 other JuD and FIF members on Exit Control List, barring them from leaving Pakistan.

At the rallies in several parts of Pakistan on Sunday, the participants demanded immediate release of Saeed.

In Lahore, Yakjahtee (solidarity) Kashmir Conference was held at Nasser Bagh in which a large number of activists of JuD and FIF participated.

They shouted slogans against Pakistan, Indian and the US governments for detaining Saeed, and said the Nawaz Sharif government was damaging the country's image by maintaining friendship with the Narendra Modi government.

"Pakistani nation is united for Hafiz Saeed's release," said JuD central leader Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, who is also the brother-in-law of Saeed. He said unfortunately due to Saeed's detention "our message of solidarity to Kashmiris is not that powerful and encouraging this year".

The Sharif government, he said, should make its stance clear on Kashmir and tell the people of Pakistan that it is loyal to Kashmiris, and not India.

Makki said trade of potato and onion with India is not right. "Treacherous plot of giving India the Most Favoured Nation status will not be successful," he said.

Tags: tehreek azadi, jamaat-ud-dawah, hafiz saeed, terrorism
Location: Pakistan, Punjab, Lahore

Nation Gallery

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Prince Harry bests William, Kate in London royal run

Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London. (Photo: AP)
 

College responds to Trump's order with refugee scholarship

Runners make their way along a sidewalk on the campus of Wheaton College in Norton. (Photo: AP)
 

Shahid Afridi wants Kashmir issue resolved, tweets for peace

Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to express his solidarity and support with the region of Kashmir. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Rajasthan: Not wanting to skip marathon, man ties the knot at finish line

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Qatar Airways launches world's longest flight

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

China grants permanent citizenship to 1570 foreigners in 2016?

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)

America's LGBT community awaits Trump's next move

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

160 'illegal' Pakistani residents deported from Saudi Arabia

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Nawaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir issue again, harps on need for 'solution'

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: File)

Taiwan bans euthanasia of stray animals

An animal welfare group, Life Conservationist Association, estimated more than 1.2 million animals not adopted from shelters have been put down since 1999. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham