World, Neighbours

Sharif signs financial plan for controversial dam project in PoK

PTI
Published Dec 5, 2016, 7:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2016, 7:33 pm IST
Both ADB and World Bank had refused to commit funds for the billion dam project following Pak's refusal to seek a NoC from India.
The Diamer Basha Dam will provide 8.1 Million Acre-Feet(MAF) of gross storage of which 6.4 MAF will be the live storage and a capacity to produce 4500 MWs of cheap and clean energy. (Photo: Videograb)
 The Diamer Basha Dam will provide 8.1 Million Acre-Feet(MAF) of gross storage of which 6.4 MAF will be the live storage and a capacity to produce 4500 MWs of cheap and clean energy. (Photo: Videograb)

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday approved in principle the financing plan of the much-delayed 4500 megawatt Diamer-Basha Dam project on the Indus river in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and asked officials to expediate its construction.

Secretary Ministry of Water and Power Mohammad Younus Dagha presented the dam's financial proposal to the prime minister. The dam will be constructed in Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district.

Sharif instructed Dagha and the secretary of planning and finance to expedite the completion of the financial process and begin the physical process before the end of next year, Radio Pakistan reported.

The financial plan, made on a self-reliance basis, proposes that construction of the dam will receive a portion of the required funding from allocations made by the Public Sector Development Programme and from resources generated by Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda).

The rest of the financing for the dam will be arranged on a commercial basis by the Ministry of Water and Power either through Wapda or through leasing its existing projects.

The construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam has been considerably delayed. It was approved for construction by Council of Common Interests in the year 2009.

The Diamer Basha Dam will provide 8.1 Million Acre-Feet(MAF) of gross storage of which 6.4 MAF will be the live storage and a capacity to produce 4500 MWs of cheap and clean energy.

The storage capacity in the existing dams in Pakistan is fast depleting due to silting and the country is losing on its agricultural production after every few years due to dry season and needs to be overcome by constructing more storages.

The project was delayed and the government of the then President Asif Ali Zardari re-launched it to complete it in 2019. However, again it was delayed due to lack of resources.

It was originally scheduled for completion in 2016, and then 2019, when a decision about its construction was taken by the military government of Gen Pervez Musharraf, but work on the project did not progress at all during his rule.

On October, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had refused to commit funds for USD 14 billion dam project, two years after the World Bank declined to fund the project following Islamabad's refusal to seek a No Objection Certificate from India.

India, which considers any construction in PoK as illegal, had earlier lodged protests with Pakistan as well as China and the US to stop funding any infrastructure project on a territory that is being held illegally by the neighbouring country.

Tags: pakistan dam, nawaz sharif, indus river
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

Lifestyle Gallery

From Santa Run in Athens to Santa's flooding a skiing town in Maine, the festive season's arrival was marked with such events (Photo: AP/AFP)

From parades to skiing, people dressed as Santa Claus welcome festive season
The festival was held first in 2000 and attracts tourists from India as well as across the world (Photo: PTI)

Robust display of culture at Nagaland's 'Hornbill Festival'
Oscar Wilde once wrote that

Twitter finds similarities between paparazzi pictures and classic art
Donald Trump said in a meeting that the media should use good pictures of him instead of the one with a double chin (Photo: Twitter/Imgur)

Here's what the internet did to the double chin picture Trump hates
Italian artist Stefano Furlani loves to collect beach stones of unusual shapes as he has spent most of his growing years living near the sea. His son, Davide, developed the same passion and the duo soon started creating beautiful compositions by assembling these stones. (Photo: Facebook/ SASSI D' Autore)

Stunning art compositions made using stones from the beach
The International Festival of Contemporary Choreography, dates back to the 1987 festival of Soviet counterculture (Photo: AP)

Grace and energy captured at Belarus contemporary dance festival
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby's first flight: US woman gives birth while on airplane

Flight 556 was on its way from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday when a woman went into labour. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

'Fawad Khan sexiest man in India': Parineeti Chopra takes dig at Karan Johar

The actress appeared on Koffee with Karan with Aditya Roy Kapur.
 

Virender Sehwag wants Shikhar Dhawan to do naagin dance

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 31 on Monday. (Photo: AFP)
 

Experts suggest celebrity lookalike sex robots might soon hit markets

The designing part will only require a photo and 3D printer (Photo: YouTube)
 

Tanmay Bhat shares his journey from being fat shamed to success as a comedian

I gave up trying to become a marine engineer and focussed on my biggest passion — comedy (Photo: Facebook)
 

Arab-American comedian meets Trump's son, talks about registry of Muslims

The comedian said that the discussion was pleasant (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pak media wrongly declares J Jayalalithaa dead

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)

India's bid to 'spoil' Pak-Afghan ties will not succeed: Sartaj Aziz

Pakistan Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: PTI/File)

11 killed, 30 injured in hotel fire in Pakistan

Three fire tenders of the fire brigade reached the site and started an operation to rescue the guests. (Representational image)

‘Heart of Asia’ declaration which named LeT, JeM was unanimous: Aziz

Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz at the inauguration of the 6th Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Afghan President says Taliban wouldn't last a month without Pakistan support

Afghanistan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham