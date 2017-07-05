World, Neighbours

Road not in tri-junction, India misleading public: China on Sikkim row

PTI
Published Jul 5, 2017, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 3:34 pm IST
India has earlier expressed concern about the road, as it may allow Chinese troops to cut India’s access to north-eastern states.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang (File Photo)
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang (File Photo)

Beijing: China on Wednesday accused India of "misleading the public" by saying that Chinese troops are building a road close to the Chicken's Neck in the Sikkim sector which could endanger India's access to the north-eastern states.

"In disregard of the 1890 Sino-Britain convention, the Indian side said that Doklam is located within the tri-junction of the three countries, that is misleading the public," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Gen Shuang said.

"The 1890 convention said that the Sikkim section of the boundary commences from East mountain and the incident (of road building) took place about 2,000 meters away from Mount Gipmochi," Geng asserted.

He claimed that the incident has nothing to do with the tri-junction between China, India and Bhutan.

"The Indian side is actually misleading the public by saying that the incident took place at the tri-junction point," Geng said defending China's road building which India and Bhutan have objected to.

India has expressed concern over the road building, apprehending that it may allow Chinese troops to cut India's access to its north-eastern states.

Tags: chicken's neck, sikkim sector, indo-china ties, gen shuang, doklam
Location: China, Peking, Peking

 




Related Stories

Foreign policy observers feel that China is accusing India of disturbing the peace at the Sikkim border to hide the Chinese unilateral aggression. (Representational image)

India will suffer greater than 1962 if it incites military conflict: Chinese daily

China has incessantly asked India to withdraw its troops from the tri-junction disputed area between India-Bhutan-China.
05 Jul 2017 1:18 PM
China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road. (Photo: AFP)

Sikkim standoff: China calls situation ‘grave’, tells India to withdraw troops

The Chinese govt said the withdrawal of Indian troops from the area is a ‘pre- condition’ for peaceful resolution of the situation.
04 Jul 2017 8:58 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Umesh Yadav draws ire of fans for posting bizarre picture on Instagram

Umesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre picture on Instagram, of himself holding two massive lobsters upside down. (Photo: Umesh Yadav/ Instagram)
 

Twitterati share their first GST bills as move creates buzz on social media

The move seems to have generated a mixed response (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bixby's English version is taking more time due to lack of big data: report

Apart from it, communication between Samsung’s engineers working at Samsung Research at America in California and the headquarters at Korea has also been cited as the cause of delay.
 

Not able to afford a wedding, MP couple ties the knot before Ambedkar statue

A portrait of Lord Buddha was put up beside Ambedkar's statue (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni left dejected as Virat Kohli’s Team India lost 4th ODI vs West Indies

It was Kesrick Williams’ wicket of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 49th over that faltered India’s chances of winning the match.(Photo: AP)
 

Growing markets for sex robots raises serious concerns among experts

"The best robots could do is 'fake it'," it said. "Robots cannot feel love" (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Maryam Sharif appears before JIT probe team for first time

Maryam Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

India will suffer greater than 1962 if it incites military conflict: Chinese daily

Foreign policy observers feel that China is accusing India of disturbing the peace at the Sikkim border to hide the Chinese unilateral aggression. (Representational image)

Sikkim standoff: China calls situation ‘grave’, tells India to withdraw troops

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road. (Photo: AFP)

India will not get upper hand in case of ‘armed conflict’: Chinese army website

The article also restated China’s accusation that Indian troops had illegally infiltrated the border and entered Donglang or Doklam region which China says, is a part of Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Representational/File)

10 killed, dozens hurt in Bangladesh garment factory blast

Bangladesh garment factory has risen to 10 after two victims died in hospital. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham