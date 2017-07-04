World, Neighbours

Sikkim standoff: China calls situation ‘grave’, tells India to withdraw troops

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
The Chinese govt said the withdrawal of Indian troops from the area is a ‘pre- condition’ for peaceful resolution of the situation.
China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road. (Photo: AFP)
 China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing/New Delhi: China has ruled out a compromise in the military standoff with India in the Sikkim section, and put the onus on New Delhi to resolve the “grave” situation.

In unusually blunt remarks, China’s ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said on Tuesday, “the ball is in India’s court” and it was for the Indian government to decide what options could be on the table to resolve the standoff.

Asked about remarks by official Chinese media and think- tanks that the conflict can lead to a “war” if not handled properly, the ambassador said: “There has been talk about this option, that option. It is up to your government policy (whether to exercise military option).”

The Chinese government is very clear that it wants peaceful resolution at current state of the situation for which withdrawal of Indian troops from the area is a “pre- condition”, he asserted.

“The first priority is that the Indian troops unconditionally pull back to the Indian side of the boundary. That is the precondition for any meaningful dialogue between China and India,” he said.

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region. China and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the area. Bhutan, however, has no diplomatic ties with China and it is supported militarily and diplomatically by India.

“The situation is grave and made me deeply worried. It is the first time that Indian troops have crossed the mutually recognised boundary and trespassed into China’s territory, triggering a close range face off between Chinese and Indian border troops. Now 19 days have passed, but the situation still has not eased,” Luo said.

He also asserted that India has no right to interfere with the China-Bhutan boundary talks, nor is it entitled to make territorial claims on behalf of Bhutan.

On the standoff, the ministry of external affairs had said India was “deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India”.

“As for the so called ‘security concerns’ of the Indian side, India has crossed a delimited boundary into other country’s territory in the name of security concerns, no matter what kind of activities it conducts there, which will not acceptable to any sovereign state.

“India cannot encroach upon the territory of other countries on the ground of its ‘security concerns’. Otherwise, the world would be in chaos,” the Chinese envoy added.

He also asserted that “it is critical that India shall withdraw its troops immediately to minimise the negative impact. It serves the interests of the two sides.”

Tags: sikkim standoff, indo-china ties, indian govt, chinese govt

 




Related Stories

India-China

Border tension between India, China escalates

he action taken by India is a betrayal of the position taken by the Indian governments: Geng Shuang.
04 Jul 2017 12:35 AM
Foreign policy observers feel that China is accusing India of disturbing the peace at the Sikkim border to hide the Chinese unilateral aggression. (Representational image)

China dismisses Jaitley's war remarks, says India 'betrayed’ Sikkim treaty

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said India needs to observe the treaty and pull back troops immediately from Doklam.
03 Jul 2017 3:21 PM
India has been treating China as its biggest competitor since 1962, as both countries share many similarities. (Photo: Representational/ AFP)

China will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty: Chinese experts

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.
03 Jul 2017 1:16 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

102-year-old Pune doctor tireleslsy serving patients shows age is just a number

He works 10 hours a day seven days a week (Photo: YouTube)
 

7-year-old Chinese kid with perfect 8 pack abs will give you fitness goals

The child has a ripped physique and was born strong (Photo: YouTube)
 

Pic: A dirty Varun Dhawan is way hotter than a clean one, here's the proof!

Varun Dhawan started his acting career with Karan Johar's high school drama 'Student of the Year' and went to feature in hit films like 'ABCD 2' and 'Badlapur'.
 

'CNN' responds to US Prez tweet, says ‘we cover news on frauds…Trump, mainly’

Though not an official response from the channel, a hilarious, satirical video released by Australian comedian Mark Humphries has the ‘personification of CNN’. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Diva Kareena pens down pregnancy tips for women; shares personal experience

Kareena Kapoor Khan, when she walked the ramp while pregnant.
 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

India will not get upper hand in case of ‘armed conflict’: Chinese army website

The article also restated China’s accusation that Indian troops had illegally infiltrated the border and entered Donglang or Doklam region which China says, is a part of Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo: Representational/File)

10 killed, dozens hurt in Bangladesh garment factory blast

Bangladesh garment factory has risen to 10 after two victims died in hospital. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lanka's worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225

A Sri Lankan municipal worker fumigates insecticide. (Photo: AFP)

World’s longest skywalk in China, with glass bottom, 400 feet above gaping gorge

While some pause to pose for photos, others find it all a little too much to cope with, and grip the handrail with both hands as they inch along the walkway. (Photo: AFP)

Amid Sikkim standoff, Chinese warship spotted in Indian Ocean region

The Chinese submarine is believed to be armed with surface-air and long range missiles. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham