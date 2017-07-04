World, Neighbours

Pak dismisses Salahuddin as global terrorist, says it's US decision, not UN

PTI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Pakistan PM's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said India has been trying to downplay the Kashmir issue for a very long time.
Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin
 Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday dismissed the US designating Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin a "global terrorist", saying it was not a UN decision but a move by the Trump administration to "appease" India.

Alleging that India was offering its services to the US to "pressurise" China, Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said India has been trying to downplay the Kashmir issue for a very long time.

Talking to a delegation from the Kashmir Journalists Forum, he said Salahuddin being designated a terrorist by the US was an attempt by the American administration to "appease" India.

Pakistan was not bound to follow the decision as it was not a United Nations (UN) declaration, Dawn newspaper quoted Aziz as saying.

The US declared Salahuddin a "global terrorist" just before Prime Minister Narendra Modis first meeting with President Donald Trump on June 26 in Washington.

In a notification, the State Department said Salahuddin, who hails from Kashmir and is based in Pakistan for the last 28 years, "has committed, or poses a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism."

Aziz said that India has been trying to downplay the Kashmir issue for a very long time, but the agitation at the local level had completely changed the Indian narrative.

Aziz reiterated that the struggle was being led by Kashmiris and Pakistan was only providing political, diplomatic and moral support to them.

Aziz also highlighted ceasefire violations by India, claiming that India had violated the ceasefire more than 400 times in the past years, which was a violation of a 2003 agreement between the two nations.

He said that Pakistan was willing for a dialogue on all issues with neighbouring countries as a part of its vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, but a dialogue with India without Kashmir on the agenda was out of the question.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen chief, syed salahuddin, sartaj aziz, kashmir journalists forum, global terrorist
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

 




Related Stories

Pakistan's adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan won't accept any talks with India that exclude Kashmir: Sartaj Aziz

He asked the UN, OIC and Human Rights Organisations to step up efforts to stop the 'bloodshed of Kashmiris'.
04 Jul 2017 8:05 AM
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan says will continue to back Hizbul Mujahideen militant Salahuddin

The new sanctions mean American citizens are generally barred from doing business with Salahuddin.
27 Jun 2017 7:04 PM
Designations of terrorist individuals and groups expose and isolate organizations and individuals, and result in denial of access to the US financial system. (Photo: PTI/File)

US designates Hizbul Mujahideen chief Salahuddin as global terrorist

The move comes just hours before the first meeting between Modi and US President Donald Trump at the White House.
26 Jun 2017 11:08 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan won't accept any talks with India that exclude Kashmir: Sartaj Aziz

Pakistan's adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AP)

‘Aloe’ poisons vlogger while live streaming

She did not realise that what she was actually consuming was Agave Americana, a poisonous plant from Mexico, local reports said.

Bangladesh can’t impeach Supreme Court judges

“By unanimous decision the (government) appeal is dismissed,” chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha pronounced as a seven-member apex court bench unanimously upheld a previous High Court judgement calling the 16th amendment to the constitution illegal.(Representational Image)

India needs forceful leadership like ours to implement GST: China

Significant disruption in the tax regime can be expected in the short term, the report said. (Photo: File)

Petitioner pleads Pak court to hang Kulbhushan Jadhav without further delay

Justice Shahid Karim sent the petition to the chief justice for constitution of another bench to hear it as he (judge) was going on leave. (Photo: Videograb/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham