Amid Sikkim standoff, Chinese warship spotted in Indian Ocean region

The Chinese submarine is believed to be armed with surface-air and long range missiles. (Representational image)

Beijing: After the Sikkim standoff between India and China began, a Chinese warship has been spotted in the Indian Ocean waters, media reports said.

Reports stated that the submarine in Indian Ocean is a Yuan class - conventional diesel electric – submarine. This is the seventh time that Chinese submarine was seen in the Indian Ocean, however first time this year. The submarine is believed to be armed with surface-air and long range missiles.

India is constantly monitoring and recording the movement of Chinese warships through satellites and long range maritime surveillance platforms such as US made P81, the report added.

A senior official who spoke to India Today said, "Over the years, we have augmented our capabilities manifold. More force multipliers are being added. We have the region covered as well."

Read: Sikkim 'incursion' timed ahead of PM's US visit to impress Trump: China

The occurrence could be worrying for India due to the timing, as post the military standoff near Sikkim, China has started invading waterways with deployment of warships in Indian Ocean region.

The reports mentioned that the China has been spying through its warships on Indian Navy activities in Indian Ocean region when there was joint naval exercise between India, US and Japan.

The standoff began with China allegedly claiming the disputed tri-junction of India-Bhutan-China, Doka La, to be their territory. They had also claimed that the Indian troops had crossed the border, which basically is territory under contention.

Read: China dismisses Jaitley's war remarks, says India 'betrayed’ Sikkim treaty

China on Monday had asked India to withdraw its troops from Doka La. Its spokesperson also dismissed Defence Minister Arun Jaitley’s 1962 war remarks stating that ‘even China isn’t the same that then it was in 1962 and will take "all necessary measures" to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

Jaitley was responding to China’s earlier remark, where it said ‘India should learn from history’ referring to 1962 war which ended badly for India.

Earlier last week, PTI reported that India has sent its large number of troops in a "non-combative mode" to strengthen its position in an area near Sikkim. This is seen as the longest such impasse between the two armies since 1962.