World, Neighbours

Abdul Basit to be appointed as Pakistan Foreign Secretary

ANI
Published Feb 4, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Basit will replace Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary who has been designated to become country's envoy in the United States.
Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit. (Photo: PTI)
 Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit. (Photo: PTI)

Islamabad: Pakistan's High Commissioner in India, Abdul Basit is set to replace Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary as the new Foreign Secretary.

According to GeoTV, Chaudhary has been designated to become country's envoy in the United States.

It is likely that the announcement pertaining to the appointment of Abdul Basit would be made next week.

Basit was selected for the job three years back but couldn't be appointed due to technical reasons and was instead posted as high commissioner in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's ambassador for the United States Syed Jalil Abbas Jailani has relinquished the charge on completion of his contractual period as ambassador in Washington.

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh will be acting as Charged D' Affairs in Washington till the arrival of Aizaz Chaduhary in the US capital.

According to sources, Pakistan will take decision about new the high commissioner in India after return of Abdul Basit.

Tags: abdul basit, pakistan foreign secretary, pakistan high commissioner

Nation Gallery

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

There is social stigma surrounding cancer survivors and their marriage: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh made a momentous comeback to cricket after his cancer went into remission in 2012. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli shares video of his journey to stardom

Virat Kohli is India's captain in all three formats of cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Court allows police with warrant to spy private Twitter messages, tweets

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that law enforcement agencies can view private messages and tweets from private accounts on Twitter if they get a warrant.
 

Apple iPhone to start production in India before Q2, 2017

The government of the Indian state of Karnataka said on Thursday it welcomed Apple's proposal to begin initial manufacturing operations in tech hub Bengaluru, its state capital, hinting it is moving forward with plans to assemble iPhones in India.
 

Hong Kong doll maker toys with Trump

A traditional wooden Matryoshka doll depicting President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Click on ads, make free money: Fake website racket busted in India

The men ran a series of websites that promised would-be subscribers a chance to earn five rupees ($0.07) each time they clicked or liked web links sent to their mobile phones, police said. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Jamaat-ud-Dawa rebrands under new name days after crackdown by Pak

Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AP)

Battling bitter cold, Afghan children direct traffic on mountain pass for USD4 a day

11-year-old Sedaqat signals vehicles on the Maipur Pass, along the main highway from Kabul to Pakistan, near Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Don't need your certificate: Pak snubs India's demand of action against Saeed

A Pakistani police officer escorts Hafiz Saeed, Chief of Pakistan's religious group Jamaat-ud-Dawa outside party's headquarters in Lahore. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan Air Force denies airlifting horse gifted by Sharif to Qatari emir

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has denied reports that its aircraft was used to airlift a horse to Qatar as a gift from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Photo: ANI)

Afghan man accuses wife of speaking to other men, cuts off her ears

The 23-year-old victim, Zarina, was attacked today evening in Balkh province, according to Noor Mohammad Faiz, the director of a hospital in Mazar-e-Sharif.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham