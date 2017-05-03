World, Neighbours

ISIS claims responsibility of attack on NATO convoy in Kabul; 8 killed, 25 injured

Published May 3, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
Updated May 3, 2017, 2:04 pm IST
US Navy Captain Bill Salvin, a military spokesman, confirmed that three soldiers were wounded in the attack.
Security forces inspect the site of attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
 Security forces inspect the site of attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

 Kabul: A suicide car bomber struck a US military convoy in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least eight Afghan civilians and wounding three US service members in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the toll and said another 25 Afghan civilians were wounded in the morning rush-hour attack near the US Embassy, which destroyed several civilian vehicles

US Navy Captain Bill Salvin, a military spokesman, confirmed that three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq media arm. An affiliate of the extremist group has gathered strength in recent years, and is now at war with both the US-backed government and the much larger Taliban insurgency.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat both groups since the US and NATO officially concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a support and counterterrorism role. The US has more than 8,000 troops in the country.

The Taliban and IS both aspire to overthrow the Afghan government and impose a harsh version of Islamic law, but they are fiercely divided over leadership and tactics

