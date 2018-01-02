search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Neighbours

Pak court orders police to provide special protection to Hindu rape victim

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 12:57 pm IST
Medical reports and DNA test of the victim confirmed that the victim was subjected to sexual assault and an investigation is underway.
Medical reports and DNA test of the victim confirmed that the victim was subjected to sexual assault and an investigation is underway.
 Medical reports and DNA test of the victim confirmed that the victim was subjected to sexual assault and an investigation is underway.

Islamabad: A Pakistani court in the southern Sindh province has ordered the police to provide protection to a Hindu woman who was allegedly raped last month by a man belonging to an influential family, a media report said on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh of the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued the order on Monday after taking a suo motu notice of the alleged rape which took place in Kunri area of the Umerkot district.

 

The Chief Justice directed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas and the Umerkot Superintendent of Police (SP) to provide security to the victim and her family, the Dawn reported.

He ordered the police to take action against the culprit belonging to an influential family, it said.

Umerkot SP Usman Ijaz Bajwa submitted a report before the court on Monday, stating that the DIG Mirpurkhas had constituted a committee under his supervision.

The committee, including the sub-divisional police officer of Kunri and the Nabisar Station House Officer (SHO), has been tasked to conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the incident.

The report said that the FIR of the incident had been registered at the Nabisar police station and the suspect was arrested.

It said that the medical examination of the victim, daughter of a farmer, was conducted at the Kunri taluka hospital and the samples for a DNA test were also collected.

The medical reports confirmed that the victim was subjected to a sexual assault and the investigation was under way, the report said.

The SP informed the court that a show-cause notice had been issued to the SHO concerned.

Earlier, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had said that on an average around 20 to 25 Hindu girls were forcibly converted to Islam every month in the southern Sindh province.

Tags: rape, hindu rape victim, special police protection, forcible religious conversion
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salt Bae who? Sachin shows off cooking skills with 'finger licking' BBQ chicken

Ever since his playing days, Sachin has been a die-hard foodie that saw him try his hands on many dishes. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Rare turn of events causes twins to be born a year apart from each other

The siblings were delivered naturally but on either side of midnight (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chef sparks outrage for spiking vegan group's meals with meat

The page for the restaurant on Google has received hundreds of reviews, dragging the rating down to just 1.1 stars out of five. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Woman has her leg cut off after getting stuck between elevator's closing doors

A woman in China has allegedly had her leg severed by a faulty lift after getting it trapped between the closing doors. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Here are things Markle will be banned from doing after marrying Prince Harry

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle’s are slated to get married in May. (Photo: AP)
 

Airtel up against Jio; offers 3.5GB 4G data per day for Rs 799

Airtel’s new offer is in line with Jio’s Rs 799 prepaid plan that offers a total of 84GB 4G data with a daily FUP limit of 3GB for 28 days. The plan also offers unlimited local and STD calls with unlimited SMS.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Neighbours

Pakistan to set up 1.51 billion hydropower project in PoK

Hydropower contributes about 16 per cent of global electricity and Pakistan has 28 per cent hydropower in its energy mix, the daily said citing official documents. (Photo: File/Representational)

Pak ‘regrets’ India denying visas to 200 pilgrims for Nizamuddin’s Urs

The statement said that besides being violative of the bilateral Protocol, and the basic human right to religious freedom. (Photo: File/Representational)

India should 'strictly control' its troops at border: Chinese military

The standoff ended on August 28 following a mutual agreement under which China stopped the construction of the road and India withdrew its troops. (Photo: File/Representational)

IS suicide blasts in Kabul targeting Shiites kills 40, dozen injured

Visibly distressed relatives searching for their loved ones inside the medical facility slapped their heads in fury as they cried and cursed the government for seemingly being unable to end the regular carnage on their streets. (Photo: AP)

Blasts near mosque, media outlet in Kabul kills 40; several injured

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes days after a suicide bomber killed six civilians in an assault near an Afghan intelligence agency compound in the city. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham