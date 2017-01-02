World, Neighbours

Pak airlines air hostess arrested in Canada for shoplifting

She was caught stealing in CCTV footage of the department store whose management handed over the footage to police.
Lahore: An air hostess of Pakistan's national carrier has been detained in Canada after she was caught stealing in CCTV footage of a department store.

The air hostess, who arrived in Toronto from Lahore via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK797, has allegedly been charged with shoplifting in Toronto, The Express Tribune reported.

She was caught stealing in CCTV footage of the department store whose management handed over the footage to police.

Canadian investigation team interrogated the air hostess and the flight's captain who said that the employees are responsible for their actions after duty hours.

The air hostess will be presented before Toronto court today after which further investigation would be launched against her if found guilty.

"Investigations are underway, and strict action will be taken against the air hostess if found guilty," PIA spokesperson Danyal Gilani said.

In August last year, the Anti-Narcotics Force claimed to have arrested a senior PIA air hostess from Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport in connection with an attempt to smuggle gold to the US.

A case was registered against the senior air hostess of the national flag carrier after two kilogrammes of gold were recovered from her luggage during a routine search at the airport, the paper said.

