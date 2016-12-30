World, Middle East

Bilawal Bhutto to be Opposition leader in Pakistan parliament: media

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2016, 8:37 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 8:37 am IST
The 28-year-old scion of the influential Bhutto family will replace Khursheed Shah, 64, as the leader of the opposition, media reported.
Pakistan's PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (Photo: AFP)
 Pakistan's PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. (Photo: AFP)

Karachi: Bilawal Bhutto is set to be the leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's National Assembly after he is elected to parliament, according to media reports on Thursday.

The 28-year-old scion of the influential Bhutto family will replace Khursheed Shah, 64, as the leader of the opposition, The Express Tribune reported.

Oxford-educated Bilawal is currently Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The news of Bilawal's expected elevation was made public by none other than Shah himself, the paper said. It came a day after PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari announced that Bilawal would contest a by-election for a parliamentary seat from Larkana, the hometown of the Bhutto family in Sindh province.

"Bilawal Bhutto will be the leader of the opposition and I will assist him as his adviser while his father will also guide him on parliamentary politics," Shah told journalists in Sukkur, Sindh province, last night.

A PPP spokesperson, when asked for clarification on Shah's statements and any change in the PPP's stance on the matter, said that it is possible that Bilawal may become the Opposition leader.

When asked whether Bilawal would be the new opposition leader or not, the spokesperson told Dawn newspaper that: "It is obvious. He [Bilawal] is the party head. He will become [the opposition leader]."

The PPP insists this decision is not made all of sudden, but after long consultation.

"PPP's Central Executive Committee and Federal Council had been taken into confidence over by-elections and Bilawal's nomination for the slot of opposition leader," PPP Federal Council member Lal Bux Bhutto told The Express Tribune.

"Like his mother, Bilawal has the potential but he lacks exposure in parliamentary politics. But there is no harm in it. Benazir Bhutto was also junior than others when she had taken over as prime minister in 1988," he said.

Tags: bilawal bhutto, opposition, pakistan parliament

Lifestyle Gallery

The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shakti Kapoor slams reports of forcing Shraddha move out of Farhan’s house

Other reports revolving Shraddha's family's reaction to the 'relationship' have also done the rounds.
 

Super Mario Run to come on Android, pre-registrations begin on Google Play

In this game, Mario constantly moves forward through the courses while you use a variety of jumps to navigate.
 

Kerala: 87-year-old bags excellence award for best craft worldwide

NC Ayyappan working on the kora mats at Irigal Sargaalaya Craft Village as part of the International Crafts Expo on Thursday. (Photo: DC)
 

Taimur already has Kareena's pout: Priyanka Chopra

The day Kareena and Saif welcomed their first day, the kid’s name started to trend on Twitter.
 

The soap you use may be ruining your sex life slowly

It can affect your sex drive and also cause erectile issues (Photo: YouTube)
 

As Modi prepares for New Year eve address, Twitterati decode his gift to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Bahrain: Woman journalist killed in front of 6-yr-old, royal involvement suspected

28-year-old Shia woman Eman Salehi (Photo: Twitter)

Russian jets bomb IS-held Syrian town

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Indian falls to death in UAE's Sharjah while peeping into ladies' room

Sharjah Police said they received a call about the incident and soon after arrived at the site, where the man was found dead in a pool of blood. (Representational image)

Israel's attorney-general orders criminal probe against PM Netanyahu: TV

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Iraqi troops resume Mosul fight after 2-week lull

Iraqi Army soldiers celebrate as they hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham