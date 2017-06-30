World, Middle East

Iran says ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi 'definitely dead'

Published Jun 30, 2017
Updated Jun 30, 2017, 12:24 pm IST
Baghdadi has frequently been reported killed or wounded since he declared a caliphate to rule over all Muslims in 2014.
 Russia said on June 17 its forces might have killed Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria. (Photo: AP)

Teheran: Iran’s state news agency quoted a representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday as saying Islamic State’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was “definitely dead”.

“Terrorist Baghdadi is definitely dead,” IRNA quoted cleric Ali Shirazi, representative to the Quds Force, as saying, without elaborating. IRNA later updated the news item, omitting the quote on Baghdadi’s death.

The Quds Force is in charge of operations outside Iran’s borders by the country’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iranian Foreign Ministry officials were not available to comment on the report of Baghdadi’s death.

The secretive Islamic State leader has frequently been reported killed or wounded since he declared a caliphate to rule over all Muslims from a mosque in Mosul in 2014, after his fighters seized large areas of northern Iraq.

Russia said on June 17 its forces might have killed Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria. Washington said on Thursday it had no information to corroborate such reports. Iraqi officials have also been sceptical in recent weeks.

