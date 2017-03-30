World, Middle East

Indian migrant workers unable to leave Qatar despite labour reforms

REUTERS
Published Mar 30, 2017, 8:28 am IST
Updated Mar 30, 2017, 9:07 am IST
Trade unionists and activists say migrant workers still require an exit permit from the government.
Qatar has refused to allow scores of migrants from countries including India, Nepal and Bangladesh to return home, violating new labour reforms to improve workers’ rights. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 Qatar has refused to allow scores of migrants from countries including India, Nepal and Bangladesh to return home, violating new labour reforms to improve workers’ rights. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Muscat: Qatar has refused to allow scores of migrants from countries including India, Nepal and Bangladesh to return home, violating new labour reforms to improve workers’ rights, activists and trade unions said on Wednesday.

A law making it easier for migrants to change jobs and leave the oil-rich Gulf state - where many of them have been recruited to build soccer stadiums ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup - came into effect in December.

The Qatari government has defended the reforms to replace the “kafala” sponsorship system, which forces foreign workers to seek their employer’s consent to change jobs or leave the country - a measure rights groups say leaves workers open to exploitation.

Trade unionists and activists say migrant workers still require an exit permit from the government - and of the 760 or so permit requests made by migrants, more than a quarter have been denied since the law was passed on Dec. 13 last year.

“Qatar’s notorious exit permit system remains in place today,” said Sharan Burrow, general secretary of International Trade Union Confederation. “The claim by Qatar to the International Labour Organization that the exit permit has been abolished is a lie.”

Qatari officials were not immediately available to comment, but data reported by the state-run Qatar News Agency earlier this month said the newly-established Exit Permit Grievances Committee had rejected 213 requests made up until Feb. 15.

No reason was given for the requests being denied.

The International Labour Organization has given Doha until November to implement the reforms or potentially face an investigation into the forced labour of migrants in the lead up to hosting the World Cup.

Campaigners say the reforms do not go far enough, citing the need for workers to get their employer’s permission to seek alternative employment during the period of their contract, which can last up to five years.

If workers change jobs without permission they face criminal charges for “absconding” which can lead to their arrest, detention and deportation, labour rights experts say.

“It looks like the system is very much still in effect and will continue to enable the exploitation of workers and the violation of their rights, including forced labour,” said Francesca Ricciardone of the Solidarity Center.

Tags: indian migrant workers, migrant workers qatar, qatar, nepal bangladesh

Nation Gallery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a stupendous victory in UP, ending BJP’s 14-year exile in India’s most-populous state.

Modi’s magic brings a saffron Holi to Uttar Pradesh
11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli makes u-turn over friendship remarks about Australians

I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know and who I’ve played with at RCB and that does not change, tweeted Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Heart of army man transplanted into old patient in Chennai

The organ was harvested around 3:15 PM at the Army Hospital and then transported in a military ambulance to the Delhi Airport before the transplant. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ivanka Trump takes unpaid job as White House adviser

Ivanka Trump said on Wednesday she would work in the White House in an unpaid. (Photo: AFP/ File)
 

Winning events more satisfying than being World No. 1: Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal beat Chinese Taipei's Chia Hsin Lee 21-10 21-17 to make a positive start in the Indian Open. (Photo: AP)
 

As professional cricketers, we need to move forward: Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha scored his third Test century in Ranchi and was involved in a big partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara, which put India in a winning position, before the match ended in a draw. (Photo: PTI)
 

US students told to write 9/11 essay from Qaeda's viewpoint

"Let's get Hitler's point of view on the Holocaust!" a netizen wrote. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraq’s Qaraqosh, freed from ISIS, yet to return to normalcy

ISIS extremists smashed icons, toppled church bell towers and systematically chiselled out the crucifixes that once adorned each panel of the outer wall of the Mar Bahnam wa Sara church. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Israel president refuses to pardon jailed former PM

Israel President Reuven Rivlin (Photo: AP)

Yemen President sentenced to death by rebel-run court for treason

Yemen's President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi

Iran hits back at US with 'reciprocal' sanctions on 15 companies

The announcement of the sanctions also comes ahead of a May presidential election in which President Rouhani is expected to seek re-election. (Photo: AP)

In Iraq's Mosul, school used by ISIS becomes field hospital

The building is now used to treat people wounded in the ongoing battle for the western side of the city. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham