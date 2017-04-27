World, Middle East

Dubai: Kerala woman hangs self after argument; husband attempts suicide

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2017, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 7:54 pm IST
Al Ghusais police station said that they responded to a call last Thursday about a suicide in a flat in the area.
The police found a suicide note inside the flat written by the woman (Representational image)
Dubai: A newly-wed Indian woman in Dubai committed suicide after a dispute with her husband, following which the man attempted to kill himself by cutting his wrist, police said.

Al Ghusais police station said that they responded to a call last Thursday about a suicide in a flat in the area. "The woman was a 27-year-old identified as K.K., and she hanged herself using a piece of cloth from the ceiling fan," Lieutenant-Colonel Abdullah Al Hafeet, deputy director of Al Ghusais police station, said.

Her husband was transferred to Rashid Hospital to recover from the injury after he cut his wrist, he said. The Gulf News said the couple hailed from Kerala.

Police went to the hospital and questioned the husband who claimed he had an argument with his wife after which she locked herself in the bedroom. He said he left the house to give her a chance to calm down.

When he returned, the door was still locked and he broke it open to find his wife's body hanging from the ceiling fan. He cut the cloth and gave her a first aid in a bid to revive her.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the police found a suicide note inside the flat written by the woman who got married only three months before her death.

"I will leave you forever and will not be back in your life again," the woman wrote. "It was a suicide and there is no criminal suspicion in the case," Mansouri said.

The man has since been released from hospital and his wife's body has been sent to her home in Kerala. "He is now in a stable condition but he will be referred to the prosecution on the charge of attempting suicide," Lt- Colonel Al Hafeet said.

The woman had started working with a private health-care group some two months ago, the report said.

Tags: al ghusais police, rashid hospital, dubai police chief
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

