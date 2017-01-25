World, Middle East

Bomb classes and gun counts: Trauma of Mosul children under ISIS

REUTERS
Published Jan 25, 2017, 7:29 am IST
Updated Jan 25, 2017, 7:31 am IST
One schoolyard in the area has been turned into a cemetery covered with dozens of freshly dug graves.
In this file photo, Iraqi girls walk past a US Army Stryker combat vehicle on their way home from school in Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
 In this file photo, Iraqi girls walk past a US Army Stryker combat vehicle on their way home from school in Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

Mosul, Iraq: Schools in the east of the Iraqi city of Mosul are seeking to return to a semblance of normality after two years under ISIS rule when they were either shuttered or forced to teach a martial curriculum that included lessons in bombmaking.

Around 40,000 students - most of whom have been kept at home by their parents since the militants captured Mosul in 2014 - will attend around 70 schools in the coming weeks after the buildings have been checked for unexploded bombs.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have retaken most eastern districts of the city and are preparing to push into the western part of Mosul, the largest city held by ISIS across its self-proclaimed caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

Teachers and parents told Reuters about the jihadists' brand of education received by those children who have attended school over the past two years, including many children of militants. This included chemistry lessons on bombmaking and maths classes devoted to tallying up weapons caches, they said.

"In math, my six-year-old son was counting rifles. In other classes, he was being taught about suicide bombing," said Mishwan Yunis, a 41-year-old water ministry worker whose son attends Kufa Boys' School.

"He lost two very important years of his life. He should have been in the third grade; now he goes back to first."

The northern city is coming back to life with markets and shops reopening and people selling once-prohibited goods such as cigarettes openly on the streets yet the damage of battle is everywhere - and fighting rages just a few kilometres away.

At Kufa Boys' School, children run around the concrete yard wearing new bright blue school bags provided by UNICEF, in the shadow of neighbouring buildings reduced to rubble.

One schoolyard in the area has been turned into a cemetery covered with dozens of freshly dug graves.

Yet a return to normality will not be easy for children, who bears the scars of living in the ISIS's de facto capital in Iraq and the bitter battle for the city since late last year when Iraqi forces launched the biggest ground operation in the country since the U.S.-led invasion of 2003.

They could face psychological hurdles, as might their teachers, many of who told Reuters they had been threatened with being hung from their schools' walls if they did not continue teaching under ISIS.

"Our role is bigger now than it was two or three years ago because you need to deal with the children's psychological state before you can teach them," said Omar Khudor Ali, headteacher of nearby Badayel Boys' School.

"For us to do this we need better coordination between the teachers themselves and the entire education system."

"I need to make them forget ISIS and be free again," said a teacher at the adjacent Badayel Girls' School who asked that her name not be revealed for fear of retaliation by ISIS, fighting Iraqi forces across a nearby river.

Tags: isis, islamic state, mosul, children in mosul

Entertainment Gallery

Jackie Chan attended a press conference, promoted 'Kung Fu Yoga' on Kapil Sharma's television show and later attended a party thrown by Sonu Sood during his one-day trip to Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jackie Chan has a gala time promoting Kung Fu Yoga in India
The premiere of the 25 January release 'Kaabil' saw a significant turnout of Bollywood stars late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come out to watch Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil
Salman Khan held a bash at his residence late Monday for Matin Rey Tangu, the new addition in the cast of his film 'Tubelight'. Several celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan throws bash to welcome new member to Tubelight
Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sidharth, Sunny, Govinda, other stars delightfully step out
Shahid Kapoor was seen on the sets of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film directed by Majid Majidi, which kicked off on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor is ecstatic as brother Ishaan makes film debut
Rakesh Roshan threw a bash for the team of his upcoming film 'Kaabil' on Sunday where numerous celebrities were spotted. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik parties with Sussanne, Yami and Kaabil team
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bill Gates could become world's 1st trillionaire: Oxfam International

The world would get its first billionaire in the next 25 years, when Bill Gates becomes around 86 years old.
 

Karnataka: Aunt pricks 14-year-old’s eyes with pin

She was assaulted by her aunt Muniyamma alias Annapoorna. (Representational image)
 

Kaabil vs Raees: DC poll results are out and they are shocking!

Both are expected to have huge openings.
 

US: 10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

Anofficer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking on Monday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Ministers for a day: 3 girls have a unique National Girl Child Day in Rajasthan

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Raees music review: Mainstream, unoriginal and underwhelming

A still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

End ban on women driving, UN expert tells Saudi Arabia

Saudi women sit in a car at a luxury motor show, yet women are still banned from driving in the kingdom. (Photo: AFP)

ISIS kills 12 in Palmyra, among them teachers, soldiers: Rights group

The demolished 2,000-year-old temple of Baal shamin in Syria's ancient caravan city of Palmyra (Photo: AP)

Jordanian man kills wife, young daughters for 'honour'

Murder is punishable by death by hanging in Jordan, but courts usually commute or reduce sentences in cases of so-called

30 firefighters killed in collapse of Tehran high-rise: Iran state media

A thick plume of brown smoke rose over the site after the collapse. Onlookers wailed in grief. (Photo: AFP)

Top Iraq commander announces 'liberation' of east Mosul

Civilians congratulate each other after they survive the fight between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in a neighborhood recently liberated from the militia on the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham