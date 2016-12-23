World, Middle East

Syrian army announces victory in Aleppo in boost for President Assad

REUTERS
Published Dec 23, 2016, 9:15 am IST
Updated Dec 23, 2016, 9:16 am IST
The final phase of the evacuation ended when a convoy carrying nearly 150 people departed towards rebel-held areas outside the city.
Syrian rebel fighters, are evacuated from Aleppo towards rebel-held territory. (Photo: AFP)
 Syrian rebel fighters, are evacuated from Aleppo towards rebel-held territory. (Photo: AFP)

Beirut: The Syrian army said it had retaken complete control of Aleppo on Thursday after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war.

The military said it had brought "the return of safety and security to the city of Aleppo", ending four years of rebel resistance in the northern Syrian city.

"This victory constitutes an important turning point," an army statement said.

The recapture of Aleppo is Assad's most important gain so far in a nearly six-year-old war that has claimed the lives of 300,000, but the fighting is not over with large parts of the country still controlled by insurgent and Islamist groups.

The last group of rebels and their families holed up in a small eastern enclave of Aleppo were evacuated under a deal that gives the army and its allies full control of the city, Syrian state television said.

At least 34,000 people, both civilians and fighters, have been evacuated from east Aleppo in a week-long operation hampered by severe winter weather, according to the United Nations, which estimates that thousands more remain behind.

"The process for evacuation was traumatic, with crowding, and vulnerable people waiting for hours and exposed to sub-zero temperatures," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters in New York. Remaining civilians must be allowed to leave safely if they choose to do so, he said.

The last evacuees left a tiny pocket that was all that remained of a rebel sector that covered nearly half the city before being besieged in the summer and hit by intense air strikes that reduced much of it to rubble. As the months of bombardment wore on, rescue and health services collapsed and casualties mounted.

Final Phase

The final phase of the evacuation ended when a convoy carrying nearly 150 people, including fighters and members of their families, departed towards rebel-held areas outside the city, state television said.

State media showed a convoy crossing from the Ramousah highway junction in south Aleppo to al-Rashideen in the countryside just southwest of the city.

"A short while ago, the last group from Aleppo arrived in the western countryside," said a spokesman for the Ahrar al-Sham rebel group.

In parallel, two buses carrying people from the pro-government villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, besieged by rebels in Idlib province, arrived in government-held Aleppo.

A total of 900 people were transferred from the villages to government-held parts of Aleppo during the week-long evacuation process, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that monitors the war.

Government forces had insisted the two villages must be included in the deal to bring people out of Aleppo.

Under a deal brokered by Turkey and Russia, convoys of buses and cars have shuttled thousands of civilians and fighters out of Aleppo's last rebel-held pocket towards opposition areas outside the city since late last week.

"It's done. The evacuation process has ended and the last bus has come out," said Ahmad al-Dbis, a medical aid worker heading a team evacuating patients from Aleppo.

In the western part of the city, controlled by the government throughout the war, there was celebratory gunfire, fireworks, and street parties on Thursday night, witnesses told Reuters. Crowds sang, danced and waved flags and pictures of Assad, chanting slogans praising the army and the president.

Idlib Warning

A senior United Nations official warned earlier that those evacuated from Aleppo after the crushing government offensive could suffer the same fate in their new place of refuge.

"Many of them have gone to Idlib, which could be in theory the next Aleppo," U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura said in Geneva.

He said a cessation of hostilities across Syria was vital if another battle like the bloody struggle for Aleppo was to be avoided.

The arrival of thousands of refugees from Aleppo in Idlib aroused fears that the rebel-held city in northwestern Syria could be next. Assad has declared that the war is far from over and that his armed forces would march on other rebel areas.

Assad said earlier that retaking Aleppo was a victory shared with his Russian and Iranian allies.

In comments after meeting a senior Iranian delegation, Assad said his battlefield successes were a "basic step on the road to ending terrorism in the whole of Syria and creating the right circumstances for a solution to end the war".

Russia's air force conducted hundreds of raids that pulverised rebel-held parts of Aleppo while Iranian-backed militias, led by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, poured thousands of fighters into the city.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian air strikes in Syria had killed 35,000 rebel fighters and halted a chain of revolutions in the Middle East.

Last Stages

The last fighters and civilians were evacuated overnight and on Thursday from east Aleppo to opposition-held areas.

"Most are heading towards camps, or to their relatives, or shelter locations," said Dbis, the aid worker.

"The humanitarian situation in northern Syria is very difficult, because the area is already densely populated since it has people displaced from all over Syria."

Those leaving Aleppo were not only going to Idlib, a city and province southwest of Aleppo, but to villages in the countryside in Aleppo province that lies west and north of the city and has also been heavily bombed.

A rebel official said a heavy snow storm that hit northern Syria and the sheer numbers involved had delayed the evacuation.

Tags: syria, aleppo, aleppo victory, isis, syrian army
Location: Lebanon, Beirut, Beirut

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: OK Jaanu's Enna Sona is the perfect romantic song for the season

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Warangal cops set world record in biggest self-defence class

Representational image
 

IIT Chennai alumni Indian-American elected as Mayor of Californian city

Pradeep Gupta, IIT Chennai alumni, was sworn in as the Mayor of the city early this month, a media release said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

First pictures: Saif, Kareena offer a glimpse of their baby Taimur

Saif and Kareena outsdie their Bandra home on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

World's fattest man has resolution to reduce weight by half this year

In the first procedure, surgeons will remove more than three-quarters of the patient's stomach (Photo: AFP)
 

Five good news stories you might have missed in 2016

In May, India's minister for women and children unveiled a draft of the country's first comprehensive anti-human trafficking law. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

ISIS video shows Turkish troops 'burned alive': report

The video, showing two uniformed men being hauled from a cage before being bound and torched, was posted on jihadist websites. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Dubai: Indian driver locks up women in car after they refuse to pay fare

The driver locked the woman after they had an argument. (Representational Image)

'Last convoys' leaving rebel-held Aleppo

United Nations' Security Council on Monday approved the deployment of UN monitors to the Syrian city of Aleppo as the evacuation of fighters and civilians from the last remaining opposition stronghold resumed after days of delays. (Photo: File)

Syria: Jihadi parents send daughters on suicide mission, kiss them goodbye

Their mother repeatedly hugged her daughters, Islam and Fatima. (Photo: Youtube Videograb)

Thousands of civilians and fighters still waiting to be evacuated from Aleppo

An injured Syrian arrives at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, after was evacuated from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo during the ceasefire. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham