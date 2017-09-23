World, Middle East

Iran tests new medium-range missiles in defiance of US warnings

AFP
Published Sep 23, 2017, 11:33 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2017, 11:56 am IST
State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile.
Iran said it has successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington. (Representational Image | PTI)
Tehran: Iran said on Saturday it had successfully tested a new medium-range missile in defiance of warnings from Washington that it was ready to ditch a landmark nuclear deal over the issue.

State television carried footage of the launch of the Khoramshahr missile, which was first displayed at a high-profile military parade on Friday.

It also carried in-flight video from the nose cone.

The broadcaster gave no date for the test although officials had said on Friday that it would be tested "soon".

Previous Iranian missile launches have triggered US sanctions and accusations that they violate the spirit of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers.

President Donald Trump has threatened to bin the agreement over the issue, saying that Iran's missile programme could give it the technical know-how for a delivery system for a nuclear warhead when a sunset clause in the deal expires in 2025.

He is due to report to Congress on October 15 on whether or not he believes Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal.

If he decides that it is not, it could open the way for renewed US sanctions and perhaps the collapse of the agreement.

Trump said on Wednesday he had made his decision but was not yet ready to reveal it.

Tags: khoramshahr missile, new medium-range missile
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran


Related Stories

Will boost our missiles whether you like it or not: Iran defies US criticism


More From Middle East

Will boost our missiles whether you like it or not: Iran defies US criticism

Criticism by the Donald Trump administration of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, including the United States, has focused heavily on Tehran's continuing missile programme. (Photo: AP/File)

Not me, Asif Ali Zardari killed Benazir Bhutto: Pervez Musharraf

Pervez Musharraf

Iraqi forces begin to retake Hawija, one of last strongholds, from ISIS group

Iraqi forces declared victory over the extremists in Mosul in July and in the western town of Tal Afar the following month.

Death toll rises to 50 in gun, bomb attacks in Iraq's Nasiriyah

The toll has now reached 50 dead and 87 wounded, Abdel Hussein al-Jabri, deputy health chief said.

Kim Jong seeking military ‘equilibrium’ with US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un celebrates the test launch of an intermediate range missile (right) at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo: AP)
