World, Middle East

Close Al-jazeera, say Saudi, allies to Qatar; state 12 more demands to end crisis

REUTERS
Published Jun 23, 2017, 11:23 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
The countries give Doha 10 days to comply, failing which the list becomes 'void', the official said without elaborating.
Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)
 Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)

Doha: Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.

The list, compiled by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain as the price for ending the worst Gulf Arab crisis in years, also demands the closing of a Turkish military base in Qatar, the official said.

Qatar must also announce it is severing ties with terrorist, ideological and sectarian organizations including the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic State, al Qaeda, Hezbollah, and Jabhat Fateh al Sham, formerly al Qaeda's branch in Syria, he said, and surrender all designated terrorists on its territory,

The countries give Doha 10 days to comply, failing which the list becomes 'void', the official said without elaborating. The demands were handed to Qatar by Kuwait, which is mediating in the dispute, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The four Arab countries accuse Qatar of funding terrorism, fomenting regional instability and cozying up to revolutionary theocracy Iran. Qatar has denied the accusations.

US President Donald Trump has taken a tough stance on Qatar, accusing it of being a "high level" sponsor of terrorism, but he has also offered help to the parties in the dispute to resolve their differences.

Turkey has backed Qatar during the three-week-old crisis. It sent its first ship carrying food aid to Qatar and dispatched a small contingent of soldiers and armored vehicles there on Thursday, while President Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi Arabia's leaders on calming tension in the region.

Tags: qatar, terrorism, turkish military, gulf arab crisis
Location: Qatar, Doha, Doha

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lasith Malinga under investigation after ‘monkey’ jibe at Sri Lanka sports minister

Lasith Malinga, 33, was a surprise choice for the Sri Lanka squad as he has played little international cricket in the previous 18 months because of injury.(Photo: AP)
 

Is HTC making the next Pixel phones for Google?

The Google phones might drop the delicate rear glass panels from the U11's body and adapt a metallic body along with a rear fingerprint sensor.
 

Akshay Kumar’s Crack to clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali’s next?

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his film in Prague.
 

Confirmed! Television actress Mouni Roy to debut in Akshay Kumar’s Gold

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy.
 

The new space race: Why we need a human mission to Mars

(Representational image/Mars)
 

Watch: Leaked! Even before its release, SRK's magician act from Tubelight goes viral

One of the pictures from the film leaked on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Taliban leader says US troop would not end war until NATO withdraws

In 1992, when mujahedeen groups threw out the Communist government and turned their guns on each other, giving rise to the Taliban. (Representational/ File)

After Gulf crisis, first Turkey ship carries aid to Qatar

(Photo: AP/Representational)

Turkey, Saudi Arabia agree to ‘increase efforts’ to curb tensions over Qatar

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: AFP)

ISIS blows up Mosul mosque where al-Baghdadi became 'caliph'

Mosul's iconic Nuri mosque (Photo: AP)

Turkish woman verbally harassed, struck for ‘wearing shorts in Ramadan’

The government insists that while it has given women the right to wear the Islamic headscarf at university, school and even in the army this has not impeded the freedom of Turkish women to dress as they please. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham