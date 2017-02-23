In key victory, Iraqi forces take control of Islamic State 'sniper' village

Baghdad: A military spokesman says Iraqi special forces have captured a key village southwest of Mosul from where Islamic State group's snipers and shelling had been slowing the government offensive.

The village of Tell al-Rayan fell to the Iraqi troops amid a major push on Thursday that saw federal police forces enter the grounds of the Mosul airport as special forces fought their way into an IS-held base next to the airport.

The advances are part of a US-backed government offensive to drive the Islamic State group from western Mosul.

The spokesman of the Joint Military Operation Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, told The Associated Press that IS had used Tell al-Rayan to position snipers and fire off rockets and mortar rounds to derail the advance of the Iraqi troops.

Earlier, an Iraqi military spokesman says Iraqi special forces had entered a sprawling military base next to Mosul's airport on the southern edge of the city.

The push came shortly after Iraqi federal police forces earlier on Thursday entered the airport grounds, taking control of the runway and exchanging fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down inside the airport buildings.

The spokesman of the Joint Military Operation Command, Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, told The Associated Press that clashes are underway inside the Ghazlani base. He didn't provide more details.