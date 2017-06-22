World, Middle East

ISIS blows up Mosul mosque where al-Baghdadi became 'caliph'

AFP
Published Jun 22, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the destruction of the sites was 'an official declaration of defeat' from the jihadists.
Mosul's iconic Nuri mosque (Photo: AP)
 Mosul's iconic Nuri mosque (Photo: AP)

Baghdad: Jihadists on Wednesday blew up Mosul's iconic leaning minaret and the adjacent mosque where their leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2014 declared himself "caliph" in his only public appearance, Iraqi officials said.

The Islamic State group swiftly issued a statement via its Amaq propaganda agency blaming a US strike, but the US-led coalition condemned the destruction as a crime against "the people of Mosul and all of Iraq".

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the destruction of the sites was "an official declaration of defeat" from the jihadists in the eight-month-old battle for Mosul.

"Our forces were advancing toward their targets deep in the Old City and when they got to within 50 metres (yards) of the Nuri mosque, Daesh (IS) committed another historical crime by blowing up the Nuri mosque and the Hadba" mosque, Staff Lieutenant General Abdulamir Yarallah, the overall commander of the Mosul offensive, said in a statement.

The destruction of two of Mosul's best-known landmarks comes on the fourth day of an Iraqi offensive backed by the US-led coalition to take the Old City, where holdout jihadists are making a bloody last stand.

It adds to a long list of Iraqi heritage sites and monuments the jihadist organisation has destroyed in Iraq and Syria since Baghdadi created his "caliphate" straddling both countries, almost exactly three years ago.

IS proclaimed its self-styled "caliphate" in June 2014, after sweeping across Iraq's Sunni Arab heartland, an unprecedented experiment in jihadist statehood.

The Iraq-born Baghdadi appeared at the Nuri mosque in Mosul, Iraq's second city, days later to declare himself "caliph" and urge the world's Muslims to move in.

It remains the last public appearance to date for the jihadist supremo, whose fate and whereabouts are currently unclear and whose "state" has been shrinking for two years.

- 'Iraq's Tower of Pisa' -
Iraqi forces on Sunday launched an assault on the Old City of Mosul, eight months into a huge offensive to wrest back the northern city from the jihadists, who had made it their de facto Iraqi capital.

The ancient minaret known as "Al-Hadba" (Hunchback) lies next to the Nuri mosque and was the most loved and recognisable landmark in Mosul, sometimes referred to as Iraq's Tower of Pisa.

The "Hadba" was completed in 1172 and had distinctive ornamental bands of brickwork wrapping around its cylindrical shaft. It started listing centuries ago and has long been considered an endangered monument.

The minaret, with its unmistakeable shape, was the symbol of the city and featured in many local shops signs and advertisements. It gave its name to countless restaurants, companies and sports clubs.

When IS imposed its tyrannic brand of sharia, or Islamic law, in the early stages of its "caliphate", it destroyed several key heritage sites in Mosul, including the main museum and shrines to Jonah and Seth.

It reportedly rigged the "Hadba", which it sees as the subject of a cult that transgresses its own regressive and ultra-conservative brand of Islam, but had been prevented from blowing it up by the local population.

- Foretold disaster -
"The minaret of Al-Hadba has been here forever, it is part of the history of Mosul, it is the symbol of the city," Ahmed Thilij Hamed, a 49-year-old resident of a neighbourhood near the Old City, told AFP on Monday.

It had become clear to most in Mosul that IS would not give up its last redoubt in the city without destroying landmarks whose capture by the Iraqi forces would have dealt them a massive symbolic blow.

"When the minaret is destroyed, it will be the final blow to Mosul's heritage because all the other landmarks are gone," Hamed said. "I will be very sorry, I cannot imagine such a moment."

Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, one of the top commanders of the Counter-Terrorism Service that has spearheaded the fighting against IS, explained why he thought the Nuri mosque and nearby "Al-Hadba" would almost inevitably be destroyed.

"The mosque has some symbolism for the terrorist gangs, being the mosque where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi gave his first sermon" as IS leader, he told AFP on Monday from his command post on the edge of Mosul.

"Perhaps they won't want to leave this place that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took to the security forces and maybe they'll send a message accusing Iraqi units of of destroying them," he predicted.

The US-led coalition which carries out daily air strikes and has advisers on the ground supporting the Mosul operation condemned the destruction.

"This is a crime against the people of Mosul and all of Iraq, and is an example of why this brutal organization must be annihilated," said Major General Joseph Martin.

Tags: abu bakr al-baghdadi, haider al-abadi, nuri mosque, joseph martin
Location: Iraq, Baghdad, Baghdad

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rare US total solar eclipse excites Americans coast-to-coast

On August 21, 2017, the Earth will cross the shadow of the moon, creating the first US coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in nearly 100 years.
 

OnePlus 5 unveiling in India today: specs, features and expected price

OnePlus 5 is powered by Qulacomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 octo-core processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, is equipped with dual camera setup and operates on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.
 

ISRO to launch Cartosat-2 and 30 nano satellites tomorrow

Second stage of PSLV-C38 rocket integrated at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
 

Twitter responds to Republican Senator's 'failed hug' with Ivanka Trump

(Photo: Twitter)
 

Video: 10-ft-long cobra removed from car engine by cops in China

The snake will soon be released in the wild (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Abhinav Bindra’s indirect take is an eye opener

Anil Kumble informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign. (Photo: PTI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Turkish woman verbally harassed, struck for ‘wearing shorts in Ramadan’

The government insists that while it has given women the right to wear the Islamic headscarf at university, school and even in the army this has not impeded the freedom of Turkish women to dress as they please. (Photo: Representational)

King Salman makes son Saudi’s new crown prince; fires nephew Nayef

The prince already oversees a vast portfolio as defence minister and is spearheading economic reforms. (Photo: AFP)

Saudi king's royal decree strips crown prince of longstanding powers

King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed (Photo: AP)

Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as 1st heir

Mohammed bin Salman (Photo: AFP)

Taliban gunmen kill 8 Afghan guards at largest US base

Taliban are stepping up nationwide attacks and the ISIS group are making inroads into the war-torn country. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham