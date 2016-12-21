UAE: Man slits mother’s throat, kills her; lives with her body for days

World, Middle East

Police discovered the woman's body when they went to his flat to make him pay for the items he stole from a supermarket at knifepoint.
Al Amal Hospital issued a report stating that he is psychotic and is irresponsible for what happened. (Photo: Representational image)
Sharjah:  A 29-year-old mentally unstable man slit his mother’s throat and cut her tongue out, after suspecting her of practising sorcery in Sharjah. He stayed with her corpse for a few days before being discovered by the police.

The police discovered the decomposed body of the woman when they went to his flat to make him pay for the items he stole from a supermarket at knifepoint.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, his siblings and uncles have pardoned him and submitted a waiver in writing to the Sharjah Shariah court about the same, and said they did not want blood money.

The lawyer of the accused has submitted all the documents needed to acquit him of the charges, the main line of defence being that he was mentally ill and emotionally disturbed.

The Al Amal Hospital issued a report stating that he is psychotic and is not responsible for what happened. He was admitted in the same hospital last year for mental illness.

Many tests were conducted on the accused, who also had a speech disorder, by the medical committee after the occurrence of the crime. He was diagnosed with ‘acute psychosis’ at psychiatric hospital in Denmark in 2010, however he refused to continue treatment from there.

He has confessed of killing his mother, a Danish citizen of Lebanese origin with whom he lived with, in Al Nakhla Tower in Al Mamzar area.

Tags: murder, sharjah, mother killed
Location: United Arab Emirates, Sharja, Sharja

