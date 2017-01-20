Missing Indian businessman found hanging in UAE

Sharjah: A 49-year-old Indian businessman in the UAE who has been missing for days has been found hanging in his office in Sharjah, police said.

The Sharjah Police said they are investigating the death of the Indian national who had been missing for days, Khaleej Times reported.

The businessman's name and other details have not been released.

Colonel Dr Saeed Mohammed Al Hassani, Director of the media and public relations department at the Fujairah Police, said that the police believed that the businessman had committed suicide after they found his body hanging in his office located in a residential building along Hamad Bin Abdullah Street.

The police had launched a search operation following a missing report received by the Fujairah operations room.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the circumstances leading up to his death, the report said.