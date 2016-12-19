'Was promised heaven after death': ISIS teen bomber reveals life under ISIS

Kirkuk, Baghdad: An ISIS child suicide bomber who was stripped off his explosive vest and detained by Iraqi officials nearly three months ago, has spoken up about the life under ISIS.

Identified as Mohammed Ahmed Ismail, the 15-year-old boy was arrested in August. It was only recently that he revealed some chilling details about the training he received by the terror group ISIS to carry out the suicide mission.

When he was caught by Iraqi officials, Ismail was wearing a Barcelona football shirt with Lionel Messi's name written on it. He was also carrying a suicide belt on his waist when he was stopped from entering a football stadium by security forces.

Ismail revealed that he was among many children who were a part of Islamic State's 'Cubs of Caliphate' group. This group of young children and teenagers are often asked to undergo intensive training for suicide bombing and other violent missions.

In his testimony, Ismail revealed that he was lured into becoming a suicide bomber by ISIS militants under the promise of 'heaven after death'.

He also said that he was taught how to use automatic weapons. "Twenty-four hours a day they'd teach us about this stuff. There were 60 of us born from 2002 onwards.They would scare us and would show videos of beheadings and stuff like that," Ismail was quoted as saying.

Ismail also told officials that he had spent three months at ISIS training camps in Mosul and Hawija.

He also revealed that the terror group had divided the children into two groups -- one for carrying out military operations and other for suicide bombings.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that ISIS launched an app which teaches Arabic alphabets to its ‘Cubs of the Caliphate’ using cartoon images of weaponry, like tanks, ammunition and swords. In response to military setbacks in Iraq and Syria, ISIS have increased the number of suicide attacks by the ‘Cubs of Caliphate’.