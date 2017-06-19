World, Middle East

Qatar nationals leave Gulf states today as ‘isolation’ move comes into effect

AP
Published Jun 19, 2017, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2017, 4:31 pm IST
Officials clarified there would be exceptions for mixed-nationality families in the Gulf.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar on June 5 and announced that Qatari residents would have 14 days to leave. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar on June 5 and announced that Qatari residents would have 14 days to leave. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Dubai: The deadline for Qataris to leave neighbouring Gulf Arab states has come into effect as the diplomatic standoff persists despite multiple mediation efforts.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar on June 5 and announced that Qatari residents would have 14 days to leave. The deadline was Monday.

Officials later clarified there would be exceptions for mixed-nationality families in the Gulf.

Still, the United Nations human rights chief and rights groups such as Amnesty International have criticised the expulsion of Qataris, saying there are people who risk losing their jobs and students who cannot sit for exams.

Gulf Arab states, outraged by Qatar's support of Islamists, accuse it of backing terror groups. Qatar says the allegations are politically motivated and that it denounces terrorism.

Tags: gulf nations, gulf crisis, qatar nationals, diplomatic crisis
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

Related Stories

Qatar said that it had begun shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf countries (Photo: AP)

Gulf crisis: Qatar's migrant workers including Indians worry about job

Because of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, working hours have already been reduced.
15 Jun 2017 7:13 PM
Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)

Qatar pulls all its troops from Djibouti-Eritrea border amid Gulf crisis

Qatar offered no explanation for the move, though it comes amid a diplomatic dispute with other Arab nations.
14 Jun 2017 2:17 PM
Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani (Photo: AP)

Qataris married to Emirati nationals exempted from expulsion order: UAE

Qatar said on Saturday it would not expel citizens of the countries that had cut ties with it.
12 Jun 2017 5:18 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: MS Dhoni comes to the rescue as Pakistan fan riles up Mohammed Shami

Mahendra Singh Dhoni showed his cool once again, as he pulled Mohammed Shami away from a heated exchange at The Oval, after India's ICC Champions Trophy final defeat at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Kochi Metro's transgender employees share an important message

Transgender people face a lot of discrimination in society (Photo: Facebook)
 

Why buying refurbished technology is not such a bad idea

(Representational image/Pinterest)
 

Video: Team India skipper Virat Kohli shows spirit of cricket, congratulates Pakistan

Virat Kohli and Shoaib Malik share a candid moment after Pakistan's 180-run victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy final. (Photo: ICC/ Screengrab)
 

Kang Kyung-wha becomes South Korea's first woman foreign minister

South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed Kang after the opposition-led parliament failed to issue a report on the outcome of its confirmation hearing for her. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: No worries for SRK's cheap thrills, as Anushka is all up for it

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iran fires missiles into Syria in revenge for attacks claimed by ISIS

Police officers patrol Iran's parliament building after an assault by several attackers that was claimed by the Islamic State group, in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Iraqi forces launch assault on Mosul Old City

The United Nations said Friday that ISIS may be holding more than 100,000 civilians as human shields in the Old City. (Photo: AFP)

Turkey detains 21 workers over mass army food poisoning

Turkish soldiers were hospitalized late Saturday in western Manisa province following complaints of stomach pains and vomiting. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Taliban attack kills 5 Afghan police, injures 15 in Gardez

Security forces are deployed at the site of suicide attacks and an ongoing clash between Taliban insurgents and government forces in the main police station in eastern Paktia province, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Police officer killed in roadside bomb blast in Cairo

Egypt has witnessed several attacks since the January 2011 revolution that toppled ex-president Hosni Mubarak. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham