World, Middle East

Iran female bodybuilder arrested for un-Islamic photos

AFP
Published Jan 18, 2017, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2017, 3:47 pm IST
Iranian women are allowed to take part in international sporting events, but must respect Islamic rules on clothing at all times.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Tehran: An Iranian bodybuilder has been arrested for publishing revealing photos of herself on social media, the judiciary's news agency reported on Wednesday.

"One of the female bodybuilders who recently published nude photographs on social networks has been arrested," the agency said.

In Iran, "nude" can refer to any woman who is not wearing a headscarf or revealing parts of her body such as arms and legs that must be covered in public.

The unnamed bodybuilder has been sent to prison because she was unable to post bail of two million rials ($50,000), the Mizanonline news agency said.

She is thought to be one of two women reported in September to have taken part in an international competition.

Iranian women are allowed to take part in international sporting events, but must respect Islamic rules on clothing at all times.

Tags: female bodybuilders, clothing, islam, social network
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran

Nation Gallery

Preparations for one of the nation’s most decorated celebrations, the Republic Day, are underway as different contingents rehearse in full swing at New Delhi.

Contingents rehearse with gusto for 67th Republic Day parade
Decorated earthern pots brimming with boiling rice, beating of drums and offering of sugarcane pieces to the Sun God at streets and temples marked the harvest festival of Pongal in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Pongal celebrated with traditional fervour in Tamil Nadu
Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir with Srinagar experiencing the coldest January night in the last five years as water supply lines and various water bodies, including fringes of the famous Dal Lake froze.

Cold wave continues in Kashmir, fringes of Dal Lake freezes
From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Harbhajan Singh salutes Yuvraj Singh’s fighting spirit

Harbhajan said Yuvraj never gives up easily. (Photo: PTI)
 

Thanks for all the support: Salman after being acquitted in Arms Act case

Salman Khan
 

Nokia P1 will sport Snapdragon 835 SoC: Report

The Nokia P1 will feature Sharp Aquos Xx3 smartphone design.
 

Video: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni practice hitting sixes ahead of second ODI

Both batsmen were seen practicing hitting sixes ahead of the second ODI. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Here’s why Ajay Devgn wrote an emotional letter to Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are friends with each other since very long time.
 

Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Kaif slam haters of Dangal actress Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim was forced to apologise by trolls for meeting Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

CCTV captures brutal attack: Man stabbed 12 times in midnight brawl in UK

Screenshot from the footage. (Photo: YouTube)

'No sense' in renegotiating nuclear deal: Iranian president Rouhani

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AFP)

Iraqi troops capture historic site in Mosul destroyed by ISIS

An Iraqi special forces Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) member shoots at a drone flown by Islamic State group jihadists (IS) in Mosul's al-Rifaq neighbourhood. (Photo: AFP)

Health emergency in Saudi as over 150 fall ill after eating shawarma sandwich

Saudi media said more than 150 people fell ill after eating shawarma sandwiches, a Middle Eastern staple. (Photo: AFP)

Istanbul nightclub attacker who killed 39 captured

Turkish police officers block the road leading to the scene of an attack in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham