Iraq: ISIS launches chlorine gas attacks in western Mosul, 7 soldiers affected

AP
Published Apr 16, 2017, 8:21 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2017, 8:22 am IST
US-backed Iraqi forces are currently battling ISIS militants in the more densely-populated western half of Mosul.
An officer with the anti-terrorism forces said seven soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic. (Photo: AFP)
 An officer with the anti-terrorism forces said seven soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic. (Photo: AFP)

Baghdad: An Iraqi military officer says Islamic State militants have launched a gas attack in a newly-liberated area in western Mosul.

The officer with the anti-terrorism forces said on Saturday that the attack occurred the night before in the al-Abar neighbourhood, when IS fired a rocked loaded with chlorine. He said seven soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to release information.

US-backed Iraqi forces are currently battling IS militants in the more densely-populated western half of Mosul. Iraqi officials say more than half of western Mosul has been retaken. The extremists were driven out of the eastern half of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, in January.

Tags: gas attack, chemical attack, isis
Location: Iraq, Baghdad, Baghdad

