World, Middle East

Banned old notes sail to Dubai; might end up in your home as furniture

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 14, 2016, 8:21 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2016, 8:28 am IST
The move was initiated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to recycle demonetised notes.
The scrapped notes are on their way to Dubai and are being recycled and transformed into hardboard and fibreboard products. (Photo: PTI)
 The scrapped notes are on their way to Dubai and are being recycled and transformed into hardboard and fibreboard products. (Photo: PTI)

Dubai: At a time when Indians are struggling to get rid of the banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, these might soon end up in their homes -- but as a piece of furniture or possibly a photo frame.

According to a report in the Gulf News, these scrapped notes are on their way to Dubai and are being recycled and transformed into hardboard and fibreboard products. The move was initiated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to recycle demonetised notes.

The report stated that about 30 to 40 per cent of the hardboard products made by recycling of these banned notes are being shipped to India from Dubai.The boards imported from Dubai can be used in making wardrobes, shelves, drawers, photo frames and much more.

"We are exporting the fibreboards to various countries in Europe, Africa and also to Australia," said PK Mayan Mohammad, owner of Kerala-based firm chosen by RBI to recycle the notes.

Explaining the entire process behind the recycling, Mohammad said that RBI's regional office in Thiruvananthapuram had approached his firm and inquired about their capacity to recycle scrapped currency.

He said that the pulp of the banned notes is used as a raw material and is thne mixed with wood pulp for making hardboard and fibreboard.

Mohammad said that his firm was approached by the RBI on October 20, weeks before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation move.

"I thought they had decided to recycle the soiled notes instead of burning them. I, too, got to know about the demonetisation plan only when the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) announced it," Mohammad said.

"We are the only facility with this technology in India. It uses high electrical energy, steam pressure and temperature. We have been picking up almost 60 tonnes of shredded notes a week," he added.

Tags: recycling, banned notes, note ban, demonetisation, indian currency
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

Nation Gallery

Two persons were killed as heavy rains accompanied by high velocity winds on Monday pounded the city and coastal districts of north Tamil Nadu due to severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Vardah batters Tamil Nadu, Chennai resembles ghost town
Hundreds of thousands of people thronged to Chennai on Tuesday to pay their last respects to Tamil Nadu’s late beloved leader, Jayaram Jayalalithaa. Draped in her favourite green colour saree, Jayalalithaa's body was put in a sandalwood casket and was taken to Marina beach, where she was laid to rest.

Jayalalithaa laid to rest with full state honours
Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy had reached its peak at some places in the state when many AIADMK supporters pierced themselves with spears and hooks as penance for 'Amma' to return to power, when she celebrated her 67th birthday.

From body piercing to tattooing: A look at Jayalalithaa's fan frenzy!
Cries of 'Amma, Amma' from hundreds of AIADMK supporters rent the air outside Apollo Hospitals where J Jayalalithaa breathed her last after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Inconsolable Jaya supporters gather outside Rajaji Hall to pay last respects
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa breathed her last on Monday leaving scores of supporters distraught and wailing.

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa
Large numbers of AIADMK supporters thronged Apollo Hospital following information that ailing chief minister and party supremo Jayalalithaa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday after days of showing improvement.

Jayalalithaa critical, anxious supporters offer prayers; security beefed up
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Murtaza Ahmadi, Afghan bag-shirt boy, meets his idol Lionel Messi

Murtaza Ahmadi met Lionel Messi in Doha, where the Spanish league champions are due to play a friendly match. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Is Anil Kapoor's latest look inspired from Peaky Blinders' Paul Anderson?

Anil will be seen alongside nephew Arjun Kapoor in Anees Bazmee's '
 

World's longest human chain to be formed in Bihar supporting liquor ban

The human chain will be formed to herald the second phase of a campaign in support of prohibition, he said at a workshop of the JD(U) in Patna. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Pic: Salman Khan films a new song for Tubelight, happily dances with the crew!

One of the pictures posted by Kabir Khan on social media.
 

Watch: Jayant Yadav answers as R Ashwin turns interviewer

Both the off-spinners talked about cricket and Jayant Yadav’s batting in the fourth Test. (Photo: Screengrab/BCCI)
 

On Smita Patil’s death anniversary, Prateik gets emotional remembering his mother

Prateik Babbar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

‘Get us out of here’: Desperate Aleppo citizens fear arrest, death as siege ends

Syrians leave a rebel-held area of Aleppo towards the government-held side on Tuesday during an operation by Syrian government forces to retake the embattled city. (Photo: AFP)

2.2 million Yemen children acutely malnourished: UN

Infant Udai Faisal, who was suffering from acute malnutrition, was hospitalized at Al-Sabeen Hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, before he died. (Photo: AP)

Fire breaks out in high-rise on Dubai's palm island

The fire struck before midnight Monday at a tower in the Oceana residential complex on the man-made Palm Jumeirah island. (Photo: Pixabay)

Saudi police arrest woman for posting picture without veil on Twitter

Police spokesman Fawaz al-Maiman did not name the woman, but several websites identified her as Malak al-Shehri, who triggered a huge backlash on social media after posing without the hijab in a main Riyadh street last month. (Photo: Twitter)

Russia blames US for loss of Syria's Palmyra

Syrian government soldiers gather outside a damaged palace, in Palmyra, central Syria. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham