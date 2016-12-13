World, Middle East

Saudi police arrest woman for posting picture without veil on Twitter

AFP
Published Dec 13, 2016, 7:29 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 7:31 am IST
Women in Saudi Arabia are expected to cover from head to toe when in public.
Police spokesman Fawaz al-Maiman did not name the woman, but several websites identified her as Malak al-Shehri, who triggered a huge backlash on social media after posing without the hijab in a main Riyadh street last month. (Photo: Twitter)
 Police spokesman Fawaz al-Maiman did not name the woman, but several websites identified her as Malak al-Shehri, who triggered a huge backlash on social media after posing without the hijab in a main Riyadh street last month. (Photo: Twitter)

Riyadh: Police in the Saudi capital said on Monday they had arrested a woman for taking off her veil in public and posting pictures of her daring action on Twitter.

Police spokesman Fawaz al-Maiman did not name the woman, but several websites identified her as Malak al-Shehri, who triggered a huge backlash on social media after posing without the hijab in a main Riyadh street last month.

Maiman said in a statement that the police in the ultra-conservative kingdom acted in line with their duty to monitor "violations of general morals".

He said the woman posted a tweet of herself standing next to a popular Riyadh cafe but without wearing the Islamic headscarf that is required in Saudi society.

The woman, in her 20s, was taken to prison, he said, also accusing her of "speaking openly about prohibited relations with (non-related) men".

"Riyadh police stress that the action of this woman violates the laws applied in this country," Maiman said, urging the public to "adhere to the teachings of Islam".

The oil-rich desert kingdom has some of the world's tightest restrictions on women and is the only country where they are not allowed to drive.

Women in Saudi Arabia are expected to cover from head to toe when in public.

Tags: malak al-shehri, womens rights sharia, saudi arabia women, twitter
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah leaves for her journey, Shilpa and family catch a film
Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham were snapped as they stepped out for a game of football on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek, John are quite the football enthusiasts
Numeorus Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various events and locations in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Farhan, John, Randeep, other stars are a treat for fans
Several B-town celebrities were spotted at the Muhurat launch of Vikram Phadnis' film 'Hrudayantar'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Arjun, Malaika, others kickstart Vikram Phadnis' film
Akshay Kumar launched a book on the late wrestler-actor Dara Singh on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar launches book on Dara Singh
Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China's richest man looking for successor after son refuses to takeover

Wang Jianlin, 62, founder and chairman of Dalian Wanda Group Co, whose business includes shopping malls, theme parks, sports clubs and cinemas, said he is most likely to pick from a group of professional managers to take over the running of his business. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Demonetized wedding: UP Groom gets Rs 11, tea for guests

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

'Was molested when I was younger': Sonam makes startling revelation

The actress won a lot of accolades for her measured performance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
 

Salman Khan can't spend an entire month without sex: Arbaaz Khan

Salman was embarrassed by Arbaaz's candour.
 

Can Uber's new 'no sex' rule work for preventing sexual assault by drivers?

The law might be a clear signal for drivers (Photo: AFP)
 

Cricketers wish Yuvraj Singh a very Happy Birthday

Yuvraj Singh recently got married to Hazel Keech. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Russia blames US for loss of Syria's Palmyra

Syrian government soldiers gather outside a damaged palace, in Palmyra, central Syria. (Photo: AP)

Syrian army takes Aleppo district, battle in 'final phase'

A group of civilians pass close to the body of an Islamic State militant. (Photo: AP)

A look at Palmyra: The historic Syrian city retaken by Islamic State

The demolished 2,000-year-old temple of Baal shamin in Syria's ancient caravan city of Palmyra (Photo: AP)

Syrian rebels get proposal to quit Aleppo, jihadists retake Palmyra

A gunman firing an anti-tank missile at Syrian troops north of Palmyra city, in Homs Provence, Syria. (Photo: AP)

Boris Johnson’s 'proxy war' comment misconstrued: Saudi

British foreign minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham