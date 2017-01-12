World, Middle East

Hamas sets 'honey traps' to hack Israeli soldiers' phones: army

REUTERS
Published Jan 12, 2017, 8:46 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 8:47 am IST
A militant group chatted up dozens of Israeli soldiers in attempt to gather information about the army.
Representational Picture (Photo: File)
 Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Tel Aviv: Using photos of young women and Hebrew slang, the Palestinian militant group Hamas chatted up dozens of Israeli soldiers online, gaining control of their phone cameras and microphones, the military said on Wednesday.

An officer, who briefed reporters on the alleged scam, said the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip uncovered no major military secrets in the intelligence-gathering operation.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum declined to comment.

Mainly using Facebook, Hamas used fake online identities and photos of young women, apparently found on the Internet, to lure soldiers in, the officer said.

"Just a second, I'll send you a photo, my dear," one "woman" wrote.

"OK. Ha-ha," the soldier replied, before a photo of a blonde woman in a swimsuit popped up.

The "woman" then suggested they both download "a simple app that lets us have a video chat", according to an example of an exchange provided by the officer.

The officer said most of the soldiers were low-ranking and that Hamas was mostly interested in gathering information about Israeli army manoeuvres, forces and weaponry in the Gaza area.

The military discovered the hacking when soldiers began reporting other suspicious online activity on social networks and uncovered dozens of fake identities used by the group to target the soldiers, the officer said.

In 2001, a 16-year-old Israeli was lured to the occupied West Bank, where he was shot dead by Palestinian gunmen, after entering into an online relationship with a Palestinian woman who posed as an American tourist.

Tags: israeli military, social media
Location: Israel, Tel Aviv

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammad Azharuddin slams Ravi Shastri over Sourav Ganguly snub

Mohammad Azharuddin, who is vying for the president’s post at the Hyderabad Cricket Association, was not pleased with Ravi Shastri excluding Sourav Ganguly from the list of best Indian captains. (Photo: AP)
 

'You are fake news': Donald Trump tells CNN reporter

US President-elect Donald Trump while speaking at the press conference on Wednesday(Photo: AP)
 

IMA asks doctors to refrain from social media friendship with patients

They said this will ultimately be for the patients benefit in the long run (Photo: AFP)
 

Captaining India in all three formats surreal, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said captaining the Indian side in all three formats is not a situation of too much pressure and this is an opportunity to make the difference to the team's fortune. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK has rules for anyone wanting to date his daughter Suhana and they are scary!

SRK with his daughter Suhana.
 

Is the cold war between Priyanka and Deepika finally coming out in the open?

Priyanka snapped with Deepika on Karan's show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

ISIS militants accuse prisoner of being gay, throw him off a roof in Mosul

The militants then pushed the prisoner off the building in front of a baying crowd gathered below the building. (Photo: Twitter)

Afghan bomb killed 5 Emirates humanitarian workers: UAE

5 Emirati humanitarian workers were killed in a bomb attack in Kandahar. (Photo: AFP)

18-month-old toddler run over by woman driver in Sharjah, dies

Image for representational purpose only

UAE orders removal of 'Persian Gulf' from school book: report

The ministry said the fourth grade textbook, which featured a map with the name, had been on

In Mosul, Iraq forces battle Islamic State drones, mortars, car bombs

An Iraqi special forces Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) member shoots at a drone flown by Islamic State group jihadists (IS) in Mosul's al-Rifaq neighbourhood on January 8. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham