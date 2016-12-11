World, Middle East

ISIS terrorists re-enter Palmyra, fighting on with Syrian army

AFP
Published Dec 11, 2016, 8:06 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 8:07 am IST
Observatory for Human Rights. The jihadists began an offensive in recent days near the town which is on UNESCO's world heritage list.
In September 2015, Islamic State fighters destroyed two of the most important temples in the UNESCO-listed Syrian city of Palmyra. (Photo: AFP)
 In September 2015, Islamic State fighters destroyed two of the most important temples in the UNESCO-listed Syrian city of Palmyra. (Photo: AFP)

Beirut (Lebanon): Jihadist fighters of the Islamic State group on Saturday re-entered Syria's famed ancient desert city of Palmyra from which they were driven out eight months ago, a monitor said.

"IS entered Palmyra on Saturday and now occupies its northwest. There is also fighting with the army in the city centre," said Rami Abdel Rahman of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The jihadists began an offensive in recent days near the town which is on UNESCO's world heritage list.

In May last year, IS seized several towns in Homs province including Palmyra, where they caused extensive damage to many of its ancient sites.

They were ousted from Palmyra in March by Syrian regime forces backed by Russia.

Meanwhile, the Turkish army and its allies entered the Islamic State group's bastion of Al-Bab in northern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"They entered Al-Bab from the northwest after violent clashes with the jihadists as Turkish artillery bombarded the town," the Observatory's Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Heavy fighting was ongoing late Saturday in the town near the Turkish border, he said, which has been under IS control since 2014.

Al-Bab is the last bastion IS has in northern Aleppo province.

In August, Turkish troops entered northern Syria in an unprecedented operation Ankara said targeted both IS and Kurdish fighters.

Turkish media said on Friday it was sending 300 commandos to reinforce its military campaign inside Syria.

The offensive comes as a US-backed Arab-Kurdish alliance presses an offensive on IS's de facto Syrian capital of Raqa southeast of Al-Bab.

Tags: isis, islamic state, palmyra, palmyra ruins, al-bab

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh's good buddies from B-Town such as Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others showed their support as they came down to attend Befikre's screening. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer Singh's besties come down to watch Befikre
On Friday, our shutterbug spotted Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sunny Deol stepping out of Mumbai airport. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

While Ranveer and Vaani flash their perfect smiles, Sunny avoids shutterbugs
Rekha was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Dubai International Film Festival, where Ranveer Singh, Vaani Kapoor and several other interantional stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rekha honoured, Ranveer-Vaani dazzle at Dubai film festival
Several celebrities were snapped exiting the Mumbai aiport on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Sonam, Ajay, Arjun, Farhan, flaunt delightful style at airport
Aamir Khan promoted his upcoming film 'Dangal' in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan promotes Dangal in Delhi
Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha were snapped in their car while in Juhu, Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha keep it casual
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung could launch two foldable smartphones next year: Reports

The rumoured foldable smartphone with dual-camera is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) or the Consumer Electronic Show (CES).
 

Box office: Critics pan it but Befikre gets above average opening figures

A still from the film.
 

Virat Kohli is batting in his prime, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay said backing his instincts led to the turnaround. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/DC)
 

Facebook glitch reposts old statuses, photos without permission

A few people tweeted that the issue has something to do with the recent Facebook update on iOS
 

Russia declines Japanese dog diplomacy ahead of summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japan PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: AP)
 

Virat Kohli makes 2016 even more special with record-shattering feat

Playing his 11th Test this year, Kohli took 17 innings to join the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Alastair Cook in the list of cricketers who have scored 1000 runs or more in 2016. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Israel readies for 'super-tech' stealth fighters

F-35. (Photo: Facebook | F-35 Lightning II)

Heavy Syrian army shelling hits rebel Aleppo

A ball of fire rises following an air strike hits insurgents positions in eastern neighbourhoods of Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)

ISIS video shows kidnapped Briton Cantlie alive in Mosul

Cantlie was kidnapped along with fellow journalist James Foley while covering the war in Syria in November 2012. (Photo: Twitter)

Assad says Aleppo win ‘huge step’ towards end of war in Syria

Syria President Bashar al-Assad. (Photo: AFP)

Turkish air strikes kill 23 ISIS militants in Syria's al-Bab: army

The air strikes were launched as Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish troops and firepower, besiege Islamic State controlled al-Bab. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham