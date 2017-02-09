ISIS fires rockets at Israel from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

IS has waged a deadly insurgency against Egyptian security forces in the Sinai but attacks on Israel from Egyptian territory are rare. (Photo: Representational Image)

Cairo: The Islamic State group said on Thursday that it was responsible for rocket fire on the Israeli resort of Eilat from Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

"Thanks to God alone, a military platoon fired several Grad rockets yesterday" towards Eilat, the jihadists' Egyptian affiliate said in a statement circulated on social media.

The Israeli army said on Wednesday evening's rocket fire did not cause any casualties.

Three rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system and a fourth fell short of the town.

IS has waged a deadly insurgency against Egyptian security forces in the Sinai but attacks on Israel from Egyptian territory are rare.

In 2011, assailants who came from the Sinai killed eight Israelis in a triple ambush north of Eilat. Pursuing Israeli forces killed seven attackers and five Egyptian police.

In 2013, four jihadists were killed by an Egyptian air strike as they were about to fire a rocket at Israel, according to the Egyptian military.

In 2014, two Israeli soldiers on patrol were wounded by unidentified men who fired an anti-tank weapon from the Sinai during an attempted drug-smuggling operation, according to the Israeli military.

In 2015, rockets fired from Sinai hit southern Israel without causing any casualties. IS claimed responsibility.