World, Middle East

10-year-old Iraqi girl bitten to death with metal jaw by ISIS female militants

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 8, 2017, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 12:27 pm IST
The victim was brutally punished for accidentally stepping out of her house while cleaning.
Under Islamic State’s guidelines, women are banned from stepping out of their homes without male members of the family accompanying them. (Representational Image)
 Under Islamic State’s guidelines, women are banned from stepping out of their homes without male members of the family accompanying them. (Representational Image)

Mosul: A ten-year-old Iraqi girl was ‘bitten to death’ by female ISIS militants who used a poison-laced torture device as her helpless mother watched in horror.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim identified by her first name Faten, was brutally punished for accidentally stepping out of her house while cleaning.

Under Islamic State’s guidelines, women are banned from stepping out of their homes without male members of the family accompanying them.

Before the punishment was carried out, the victim’s mother was given a choice as to who would take the punishment – she or her daughter – to which she chose her daughter. 

A report stated that the victim’s mother chose her to endure as she thought that the punishment would be carried out by women and would not be very harsh. However, things turned ugly when the militants chose their torture device named – ‘The Biter’.

The Biter is a claw like device with pointed spikes that used to rip off human skin as a form of punishment, especially of those accused of adultery and similar crimes.

In a similar incident last year, a 15-year-old girl who fled Islamic State, revealed how ISIS militants used to squeeze women’s skin with pliers for not wearing gloves. She also revealed that Islamic State had more ways of enforcing one of the many rules of its moral code - that women must not show their bare hands in public.

“The other penalty was we (women) would be whipped for not wearing gloves,” she added.

Tags: isis, islamic state, isis female militants, the biter

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India U-19 team has no money for dinner

The India U-19 team ahead of their match against England U-19. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India vs Bangladesh: Ajinkya Rahane to replace Karun Nair in Test team

Backing Ajinkya Rahane’s selection, Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli said, “One game doesn't overshadow two years of hard work, he is the most solid batsman of our team in the Test format.” (Photo: AP)
 

Leaked: Samsung Galaxy S8 in full glory

The new flagship will sport an additional physical button, probably for the AI assistant from Samsung.
 

This leading actress and not Sara Ali Khan will star opposite Ranveer in Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in 'Padmavati'.
 

Alastair Cook is one of those guys you wouldn't mind your daughter marrying: Warne

Shane Warne, who has been one of Alastair Cook's harshest critics in recent years, praised the England cricketer saying, “He's respected by his teammates and the way he's conducted things on and off the field.” (Photo: AP)
 

Manisha Koirala to play Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis in Ranbir starrer biopic

Manisha would be seen in a big Bollywood film after a long time as Nargis Dutt in the Sanjay Dutt biopic.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Israel settler law angers world powers, US silent

Israel recently unveiled plans for 3,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Man tries to set himself alight at Makkah Grand Mosque

A video clip circulating on social media showed a man being hustled away from the Kaaba by pilgrims and security guards. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Donald Trump reveals America's 'real face': Iran's Khamenei

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Photo: AP)

Syria carried out mass hangings at military prison: Amnesty International

Amnesty said the executions took place between 2011 and 2015, but were probably still being carried out and amounted to war crimes. It called for a U.N. investigation. (Photo: Representational Image)

Iran's missile test 'not a message' to Donald Trump

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham