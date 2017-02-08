10-year-old Iraqi girl bitten to death with metal jaw by ISIS female militants

Under Islamic State’s guidelines, women are banned from stepping out of their homes without male members of the family accompanying them. (Representational Image)

Mosul: A ten-year-old Iraqi girl was ‘bitten to death’ by female ISIS militants who used a poison-laced torture device as her helpless mother watched in horror.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the victim identified by her first name Faten, was brutally punished for accidentally stepping out of her house while cleaning.

Under Islamic State’s guidelines, women are banned from stepping out of their homes without male members of the family accompanying them.

Before the punishment was carried out, the victim’s mother was given a choice as to who would take the punishment – she or her daughter – to which she chose her daughter.

A report stated that the victim’s mother chose her to endure as she thought that the punishment would be carried out by women and would not be very harsh. However, things turned ugly when the militants chose their torture device named – ‘The Biter’.

The Biter is a claw like device with pointed spikes that used to rip off human skin as a form of punishment, especially of those accused of adultery and similar crimes.

In a similar incident last year, a 15-year-old girl who fled Islamic State, revealed how ISIS militants used to squeeze women’s skin with pliers for not wearing gloves. She also revealed that Islamic State had more ways of enforcing one of the many rules of its moral code - that women must not show their bare hands in public.

“The other penalty was we (women) would be whipped for not wearing gloves,” she added.