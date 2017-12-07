search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

I defeated ISIS: Historian lived double life, leaked terror group secrets

AP
Published Dec 7, 2017, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 8:44 pm IST
Omar Mohammed has led a secret double life for more than three years, documenting Islamic State’s atrocities in the blog Mosul Eye.
Omar stayed anonymous for more than three years, documenting Islamic State’s atrocities and the destruction of his city as the blogger Mosul Eye. (Photo: AP)
 Omar stayed anonymous for more than three years, documenting Islamic State’s atrocities and the destruction of his city as the blogger Mosul Eye. (Photo: AP)

Mosul: He would wander the streets of occupied Mosul by day, chatting with shopkeepers and Islamic State fighters, visiting friends who worked at the hospital, swapping scraps of information. He grew out his hair and his beard and wore the shortened trousers required by the extremists. He forced himself to witness the beheadings and stonings, so he could hear killers call out the names of the condemned and their supposed crimes.

By night, anonymously from his darkened room, Mosul Eye told the world what was happening. If caught, he too would be killed.

 

But after more than three years, his double life has grown too heavy to bear. He misses his name.

His secrets consume him, sap energy he’d rather use for his doctoral dissertation and for helping Mosul rebuild. In conversations with The Associated Press, he agonised over how to end the anonymity that plagues him. He made his decision.

Mosul Eye is Omar Mohammed, historian, scholar, blogger. He is 31.

The revelation of his identity is for his thousands of readers and followers, for all his volunteers in Mosul who have been inspired by a man they have never seen. But above all, it is for the brother who died in the final battle and for his grieving mother.

“I can’t be anonymous anymore. This is to say that I defeated ISIS. You can see me now, and you can know me now,” he told The Associated Press.

Mohammed first posted about the Islamic State group under his own Facebook account, in the first few days after its fighters swept into Mosul, but a friend told him he risked being killed. So in those first days he made himself a promise: trust no one, document everything.

A newly minted teacher with a reputation for secular ideas, he had lost his university job.

He found another calling.

“My job as a historian requires an unbiased approach which I am going to adhere to and keep my personal opinion to myself,” he wrote on that first day, June 18, 2014.

Mosul Eye became one of the outside world’s main sources of news about the Islamic State fighters, their atrocities and their transformation of the city into a grotesque shadow of itself.

During Friday sermons, Mohammed feigned enthusiasm. He collected propaganda to post online later. He drank tea at the hospital, fishing for information.

Much of what he collected went on the blog. Other details he kept in his computer, for fear of giving away his identity. Someday, he promised, he would write history with them.

The most sensitive details initially came from two old friends: a doctor and a high school dropout who had joined an Islamic State intelligence unit.

Mohammed’s information sometimes included photos of the fighters and commanders, complete with biographies surreptitiously pieced together during the course of his normal life — that of an out-of-work scholar living at home.

“I used the two characters, the two personalities to serve each other,” he said. He expanded into a Facebook page and a Twitter feed to parcel out information at a time when little news was escaping.

Intelligence agencies made contact as well and he rebuffed them.

“I am not a spy or a journalist,” he would say. “I tell them this: If you want the information, it’s published and it’s public for free. Take it.”

In March 2015, his catalog of horrors got to him.

“I was super ready to die,” Mohammed said. “I was so tired of worrying about myself, my family, my brothers. I am not alive to worry, but I am alive to live this life. I thought: I am done.”

He cut his hair short, shaved his beard and pulled on a bright red sweater. His closest friend joined him.

They drove to the banks of the Tigris blasting forbidden music. They shared a carafe of tea. Heedless of people picnicking nearby, Mohammed lit a cigarette— banned by IS. Somehow, incredibly, he wasn’t caught.

“At that moment I felt like I was given a new life.”

He resumed what he had taken to calling his duty. He grew out his hair and beard, put the shortened trousers back on.

He tested out different voices, Christian, Muslim. Sometimes he indicated he was gone, other times that he was still in the city.

Finally, after leaving Mosul a thousand times in his mind, he decided it was time to get out.

“I think I deserve life, deserve to be alive.”

A smuggler agreed to sneak him out for $1,000. Mohammed left the next day, the contents of his computer transferred overnight to a hard-drive that he packed with him.

No one gave him a second look during the two days and some 500 kilometers (300 miles) it took to reach Turkey.

Once there, Mosul Eye kept at it: via WhatsApp and Viber, from Facebook messages and long conversations with friends and relatives who had contacts within IS. From hundreds of kilometers away, his life remained consumed by events back home.

By mid-2016, deaths were piling up faster than he could record. The Islamic State group was on a hunt for traitors and the airstrikes were taking an increasing toll on everyone. His records grew haphazard, and he turned to Twitter to document the atrocities. In February 2017, he received asylum in Europe.

Only after his elder brother Ahmed was killed in a mortar strike and IS was gone from the city did Mohammed reveal his secret to a younger brother — who greeted the news with a shock of pride and happiness. His sibling spoke on condition of anonymity from his refuge in Iraq because he was fearful for his life.

“People in Mosul had lost hope and confidence in politicians, in everything,” his brother said. Mosul Eye “managed to show that it’s possible to change the situation in the city and bring it back to life.”

Tags: islamic state fighters, isis, mosul eye, terror group, omar mohammed




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai woman posts photos of kittens for adoption; man responds, wants to eat them

Nancy Kadarikota and one of the rescued kittens. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Receptionist sprayed with fire extinguisher by angry man who was refused booking

The man called the hotel hoping to book a room but when he refused to reveal his name the front desk executive turned down his request. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

Woman arrested for physically abusing boyfriend over sex toys

During an altercation over sex toys and a laptop, the couple got into a verbal argument. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

World leaders blocking view of planet that could destroy Earth: Conspiracy theorists

Planet Nibiru could destroy Earth, conspiracy theorists believe. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sridevi's fan to open acting institute in her honour in Chennai, actress 'grateful'

Sridevi was last seen in 'Mom.'
 

Doctors say masks sold in markets may not help Delhiites against pollution

No study has been conducted to verify authenticity and efficiency of masks (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Hamas calls for uprising against Israel after Trump’s Jerusalem declaration

Haniyeh called on Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to withdraw from peacemaking with Israel and on Arabs to boycott the Trump administration. (Photo: AFP)

Trump’s Jerusalem move will provoke Muslims, inflame new uprising, warns Iran

‘The provocative and unwise decision by the US... will provoke Muslims and inflame a new intifada and an escalation of radical, angry and violent behaviour,’ said the Iranian foreign ministry. (Photo: AFP)

Most princes detained in Saudi anti-corruption purge agree to cash settlements

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman had set up the anti-corruption committee to check all the members from elite class. (Photo: File)

UAE, Saudi Arabia form new group separate from GCC amid dispute with Qatar

The development puts pressure the GCC, a group of American-allied Gulf Arab nations formed in part in 1981 as a counterbalance to Shiite power Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iraq: Human Right Watch condemns mass trials of ISIS suspects

Human Rights Watch identified 7,374 cases of suspects charged under this law since 2014, of which 92 have been executed.(Photo: File/ Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham