Trump’s Jerusalem move will provoke Muslims, inflame new uprising, warns Iran

AFP
Published Dec 7, 2017, 11:24 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Trump's move was a ‘clear violation of international resolutions’ and that Jerusalem was ‘an inseparable part of Palestine.’
‘The provocative and unwise decision by the US... will provoke Muslims and inflame a new intifada and an escalation of radical, angry and violent behaviour,’ said the Iranian foreign ministry. (Photo: AFP)
Tehran: Iran strongly condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Wednesday, saying it threatened a "new intifada", or uprising.

"The provocative and unwise decision by the US... will provoke Muslims and inflame a new intifada and an escalation of radical, angry and violent behaviour," said the Iranian foreign ministry in a statement on its website.

 

The statement said Trump's move was a "clear violation of international resolutions" and that Jerusalem was "an inseparable part of Palestine".

"Iran strongly condemns this move and urges the international community, influential countries and especially Islamic countries to prevent the implementation of this US action, which is only of benefit to the Zionist regime, to preserve the stability of the region."

Tags: donald trump, jerusalem as capital, palestinian conflict, benjamin netanyahu
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran




