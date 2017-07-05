Deeply moving moment for me; India, Israel making history: Israeli PM

Jerusalem: India and Israel have signed seven agreements, the announcement was made during a joint press meet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Live Updates:

Benjamin Netanyahu

India and Israel are changing parts of the world, a cooperation made in heaven, but implemented on earth.

This is a marriage made in heaven but we are implementing it here on earth to bring us concrete plans in diverse areas by 1st of January, to revolutionize lives of hundreds of people.

This is a deeply moving moment for me. We are making history.

Modi earlier on Wednesday was welcomed by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at his residence in Jerusalem.

Affectionately welcoming prime minister with a hug, Rivlin termed Modi as "one of the greatest democratic leaders at present". He also recalled his earlier visit to India in November 2016, saying that he saw a nation with 'strong ideas, clear goals and tasks'.

Modi, on the other hand, said that the welcome he received mirrored the warmth of the country. Modi also added that he saw in Israel, a reflection of what Rivlin saw in India.

Talking about bilateral ties, Modi stated, “I for I, India for Israel and Israel for India”.

"'I' for 'I' is India for Israel, and 'I' with 'I' is India with Israel. Indians feel that 'Israel' is a real friend'," he said.

On Tuesday, Modi visited Israel's Yad Vashem memorial and honoured the victims of the Holocaust, among the greatest tragedies in human history as some six million Jews were killed by Nazi Germany.

Modi's three-day visit to Israel is the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish state.