Syria 'toxic gas' attack kills 35 civilians, including 2 children: rights group

Beirut: At least 35 civilians, including two children, were killed in an air strike early on Tuesday that released "toxic gas" on a town in northwest Syria, a monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in the central province of Idlib, had died from suffocation and the effects of the gas.

The Britain-based monitoring group was unable to confirm the nature of the substance, however.

Syria's opposition National Coalition accused President Bashar al-Assad's government of a suspected toxic gas attack and demanded a UN investigation.

"The National Coalition demands the Security Council convene an emergency session..., open an immediate investigation and take the necessary measures to ensure the officials, perpetrators and supporters are held accountable," the body said in a statement.