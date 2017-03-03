World, Middle East

'I've never seen such war' says 90-year-old rescued from Mosul

REUTERS
Published Mar 3, 2017, 8:28 am IST
Updated Mar 3, 2017, 8:31 am IST
Khatla lived through Saddam Hussein's quarter century in power, when Iraq fought wars with neighbouring Iran and Kuwait.
An Iraqi Army soldier helps displaced civilians as they flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
 An Iraqi Army soldier helps displaced civilians as they flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

Mosul, Iraq: Ninety-year-old Khatla Ali Abdallah has survived decades of turbulence in northern Iraq, but the frail grandmother who fled the battle for Mosul this week says the fighting there is the worst she has ever seen.

Carried across the desert by her grandsons, under sniper and mortar fire, she was one of thousands who braved the difficult and dangerous journey out of Islamic State's shrinking stronghold in the west of the city.

"I'm a 90-year-old woman and I haven’t seen such a war," she said in a camp for displaced people south of Mosul, where she was taken by Iraqi security forces.

Khatla lived through Saddam Hussein's quarter century in power, when Iraq fought wars with neighbouring Iran and Kuwait and endured a decade of devastating sanctions. That was followed by a U.S.-led invasion which toppled Saddam and led to years of sectarian war across the country.

"Even under the Saddam era, we were afraid because of the atrocities and the people killed," she said. "But nothing is compared to this phase".

Since the launch of the military campaign in October to retake Mosul from Islamic State, Khatla remained in her home in the city's southwestern al-Mamoun district, now in the hands of Iraq's U.S.-backed Counter Terrorism Service (CTS).

At times she took shelter in her basement with the 20 chickens that she looked after - reminders, she said, of her youth when she also herded sheep and cattle.

"I haven't lost any chickens, not even a one little chick," she said. "We were trapped in the basement and we could hear the bullets hitting the metal roof of the chicken pen."

Her grandsons carried her for miles in the desert to reach the CTS lines, and then she was taken on a bus to a camp for internally displaced people.

"We just want to make it through this war," she said. "This one will make stories for generations to tell."

Tags: khatla ali abdallah, iraq, isis, islamic state, war torn iraq

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday and looked their fashionable best. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Varun, Alia, Sonakshi, Kangana, others impress the fashion police
Bollywoood stars were snapped on day one of the Khidkiyaan theatre fesitval held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Yami, Nawazuddin, others attend day one of Khidkiyaan festival
Several Bollywood stars were present to convey their condolences to Suniel Shetty's family at his father Veerappa Shetty's funeral held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay respects to Suniel Shetty's father at funeral
The cast and crew of 'Sarkar 3' launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan and team of Sarkar 3 launch trailer of the film
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai, the most notable one being Sunny Pawar who made an apperance at the Oscars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Pawar returns after Oscars, Kapoors return from Dubai wedding
Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi and several other stars were seen at the launch of the book 'The Wrong Turn' written by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arshad, other stars come out in style for a book launch
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 'Rockstar' child inside womb shows devil's horn in ultrasound

Gearing up to rock the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Umar Akmal gets into a bust-up with traffic police in Pakistan

Umar Akmal was also accused of fighting with a gate keeper at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore who refused entry to his car in 2014. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hugh Jackman asks Virat Kohli & co to ‘sharpen claws’ before Bengaluru Test

Hugh Jackman believes that India can bounce back in the ongoing Test series against Australia. (Photo: AP)
 

Sachin Tendulkar opens up about his 'Second Innings' on Linkedin

Sachin Tendulkar revealed that the biggest change post his retirement has been that he has the freedom to choose what he wants to do. (Photo: BCCI)
 

The connection between having daily orgasms and achieving more success

They feel better about themselves and that boosts confidence (Photo: YouTube)
 

Rohit Sharma talks about his comeback to Team India

Rohit Sharma is not losing his sleep over fighting out for a middle-order slot with Ajinkya Rahane and Karun Nair. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Syrian army retakes town of Palmyra as ISIS defenses crumble

Syrian forces take up positions during fighting between Government forces and Islamic State group militants in the ancient city of Palmyra, near Homs, Syria. (Photo: AP)

Yemen’s displaced families struggle to survive due to war

Violence including air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition since March 2015 -- after the Huthis overran capital Sanaa -- has killed more than 7,500 people and left 19 million in need of humanitarian aid. (Photo: AP)

Muslim, Christian clerics say don’t link Islam to terrorism

The conference, hosted by the prestigious Sunni Muslim Al-Azhar institute, comes as sectarian conflict continues to ravage the region and after a spate of jihadist attacks on Christians in Egypt. (Photo: AFP)

ISIS withdraws from Syria's heritage site of Palmyra: monitor

The demolished 2,000-year-old temple of Baal shamin in Syria's ancient caravan city of Palmyra (Photo: AP)

Israel may ease visa norms to woo Indian tourists

Indian tourists generally spend more than the average tourist which also makes them an attractive target. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham