'Kill her, throw corpse to dogs': Saudi woman faces hate for not wearing hijab

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian woman is receiving threats and facing calls for her execution after she was photographed without wearing a hijab or abaya. The incident took place in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

The photograph was first put up on social media by a user named Malak Al Shehri. The account has been deleted since then.

The woman in the photograph received backlash on social media with many users calling for strict action against her. One of the users called on the state to "kill her and throw her corpse to the dogs."

A hashtag "we demand the imprisonment of the rebel Angel Al Shehri" has gone viral. A social media user wrote, "we propose blood" while another commented, "harsh punishment for the heinous situation".

However, there were some users who came out in support of the woman. One such user wrote, "Its about time to protest against this discriminative abaya prison against women".

"A brave Saudi lady decided not to wear her Abaya or Hijab out & about. Many praised her, others (males) said she should be killed for it," said a tweet.