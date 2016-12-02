World, Middle East

'Kill her, throw corpse to dogs': Saudi woman faces hate for not wearing hijab

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 2, 2016, 3:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 3:17 pm IST
A social media user wrote, 'we propose blood' while another commented, 'harsh punishment for the heinous situation'.
The photograph was first put up on social media by a user named Malak Al Shehri. (Photo: Twitter)
 The photograph was first put up on social media by a user named Malak Al Shehri. (Photo: Twitter)

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabian woman is receiving threats and facing calls for her execution after she was photographed without wearing a hijab or abaya. The incident took place in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

The photograph was first put up on social media by a user named Malak Al Shehri. The account has been deleted since then.

The woman in the photograph received backlash on social media with many users calling for strict action against her. One of the users called on the state to "kill her and throw her corpse to the dogs."

A hashtag "we demand the imprisonment of the rebel Angel Al Shehri" has gone viral. A social media user wrote, "we propose blood" while another commented, "harsh punishment for the heinous situation".

However, there were some users who came out in support of the woman. One such user wrote, "Its about time to protest against this discriminative abaya prison against women".

"A brave Saudi lady decided not to wear her Abaya or Hijab out & about. Many praised her, others (males) said she should be killed for it," said a tweet.

Tags: saudi arabia, twitter, hijab, hate crime
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Did you spot Farhan Akhtar in Arjun Rampal's Daddy teaser?

Screengrabs from the teaser.
 

Watching too much porn is causing erectile problems for 1 in 10 men

Too much porn is ruining young healthy men's sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ranveer Singh or Fawad Khan: Who donned the striped blue blazer better?

Both have an excellent fashion sense and it's not easy to pick one.
 

Behind a successful R Ashwin, is his mother Chitra

R Ashwin gains his inspiration from his mother Chitra. (Photo: AFP)
 

ISL 2016: Rafael Celho, ex-Chapecoense player pays tribute to his former side

Coelho took off his shirt after scoring to reveal the letter ‘Force Chape’. (Photo: ISL)
 

Women who have more sex can develop better memory

It said chemical signalling reward during orgasm may contribute to memory (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Sushma Swaraj seeks report on Indian who walked 1,000 km for justice

Mosul's skeleton children: Kids starve to death in ISIS battleground

Tthe children can be seen lying on a mattress with their skin wrapped around their bones, knee joints protruding and their ribs clearly visible. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)

Syrian troops advance in Aleppo as UN warns of 'giant graveyard'

People fleeing rebel-held eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo into the Sheikh Maqsoud area that is controlled by Kurdish fighters, Syria. (Photo: AP)

'Catastrophic' water shortages for 500,000 residents in war-torn Mosul

Civilians wait for humanitarian aid to be distributed outside Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

Turkey: 8 people detained over dormitory fire that killed 12 people

Authorities on Wednesday detained six people in connection with a fire that broke out at a dormitory for girls and left several people dead. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the fire in Adana within Turkey. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham