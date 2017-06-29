World, Europe

Theresa May to face first major test as PM of minority government in UK Parliament

PTI
Published Jun 29, 2017, 6:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 29, 2017, 7:32 pm IST
Votes on the Queen's Speech establish whether a government commands the confidence of the House of Commons.
Theresa May's party failed to win a majority in parliament in Britain's elections. (Photo: AP)
 Theresa May's party failed to win a majority in parliament in Britain's elections. (Photo: AP)

London: Theresa May will face her first major test as the prime minister of a minority government in the UK on Thursday as lawmakers vote in the House of Commons on her parliamentary agenda set out in the Queen's Speech.

May, 60, is expected to sail through with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) voting with the Conservatives as part of a "confidence and supply" arrangement after the Tories lost their overall majority in the June 8 snap general election.

Votes on the Queen's Speech establish whether a government commands the confidence of the House of Commons.

If the Conservatives were to lose, it could trigger another general election and therefore the DUP support will be crucial to ensure the vote goes through.

Under the deal with the DUP, May has a working majority of 13, which also helped her win her first vote in the Commons on Wednesday - 323 votes to 309 - on Opposition Labour's proposal to scrap a cap imposed on public sector pay.

Today, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is hoping to highlight apparent divisions within the Conservative ranks over whether to put jobs and the economy first in Brexit talks.

It plans to table an amendment criticising what it says is the absence of measures to "reverse falling living standards" such as action on energy bills and wages.

Corbyn claims that May has no mandate for continued austerity measures after she failed to win an outright majority at the last election.

"The Conservative programme is in tatters following the public verdict at the general election. Theresa May does not have a mandate for continued cuts to our schools, hospitals, police and other vital public services or for a race-to-the- bottom Brexit. Labour will fight these policies every step of the way," he said.

May faces a hectic schedule today as she will be rushing back from a summit in Germany in time for the parliamentary proceedings in the UK.

In Berlin, May joins German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders to discuss plans for the G20 summit in Hamburg next week and how to put pressure on US President Donald Trump over his refusal to sign up to the Paris Agreement on climate change, as well as the stalled trade deal between the US and the European Union.

Tags: theresa may, house of commons, democratic unionist party, uk government
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hacked AIFF Twitter account posts anti-Modi tweets

Narendra Modi had condemned cow vigilantism after the mob lynching of Junaid Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

After Australian Open triumph, Kidambi Srikanth climbs up 3 spots to world no 8

Kidambi Srikanth is the lone Indian shuttler to figure in the top-10 of men's singles ranking after climbing up three places.(Photo: AP)
 

Last day for Aadhaar-PAN linking is not July 1; here's how you do it

Representational Image.
 

How helpful is Samsung Pay for doing transactions in 2017?

Samsung Pay uses Magnetic Secure Transmission to perform a transaction to any PoS device, without needing any infrastructure upgrade.
 

Superstars of Mollywood Mammootty and Mohanlal surprise fans

Mammootty and Mohanlal.
 

Shikhar Dhawan sweats it out in gym as Virat Kohli’s India face Windies in 3rd ODI

The Indian team decided to work out in the gym as they took a break from the nets session, ahead of the third ODI against West Indies on Friday. (Photo: Instagram / Hardik Pandya)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK PM May names chair of inquiry into London tower fire

Retired Court of Appeal judge Martin Moore-Bick. (Photo: AFP)

Granted leave, has not resigned: Vatican on Cardinal’s child sexual abuse charges

Pell, Pope Francis' chief financial adviser and Australia's most senior Catholic, said in an early morning appearance at the Vatican that he would take a leave of absence as the Vatican's finance czar and would return to Australia to fight the charges. (Photo: AP)

Armed only with baton, heroic UK cop fought London Bridge attackers alone

Marques said he had heard screams coming from London Bridge and saw people being attacked when he reached there. (Photo: Videograb)

Faecal bacteria in Starbucks ice

At Starbucks and Nero, three out of 10 contained the bacteria.

More UK buildings fail fire tests as politicians trade blame

Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham