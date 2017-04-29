 LIVE !  :  Despite having a lot of wickets in hand, RPS failed to launch into the overdrive in the death overs. (Photo: BCCI) Live| RPS vs RCB: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Manoj Tiwary guide RPS to 157-3
 
World, Europe

Will choose New Delhi over Islamabad for governance: Gilgit leader

ANI
Published Apr 29, 2017, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 5:46 pm IST
Hamid also said that Pakistan has used the Gilgit province and imposed war upon their people while India never occupied any of their land.
Gilgit-Baltistan senior leader Abdul Hamid Khan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Gilgit-Baltistan senior leader Abdul Hamid Khan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Brussels [Belgium]: Asserting that India has never committed any atrocities on the people of Gilgit or forcefully occupied its land like Pakistan, senior leader from Gilgit-Baltistan, Abdul Hamid Khan stated that if a referendum was to take place then the people from the disputed territory would choose New Delhi over Islamabad for governance any given day.

He further said that Pakistan must follow United Nation resolutions, withdraw its forces from Gilgit province and let a referendum take place under the world body's supervision.

"I think if referendum happens people will vote for India as it has never committed any atrocities against our people," Khan, chairman of Balawaristan National Front (BNF) said.

He further said that Pakistan has used the Gilgit province and imposed war upon their people while India never occupied any of their land.

The remark comes close on the heels of Pakistan's Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada forming a committee headed by Advisor of Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz in order to declare Gilgit-Baltistan as its fifth province.

However, India has flatly rejected this move claiming that Gilgit-Baltistan is an integral part of its territory.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said the Parliament has already passed a resolution declaring the entire Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India.

"One should not doubt the intention and policies of the NDA Government with regard to Jammu and Kashmir," she added.

The area is significant to both Pakistan and China as the multi-billion CPEC passes through the region. 

Tags: gilgit-baltistan region, referendum, abdul hamid khan
Location: Belgium, Bryssel, Bruxelles [Brussel]

Entertainment Gallery

B-Town stars stepped out in theit stylish best and were clicked by camerapersons at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Malaika, others keep it stylish
Popular British Reggae band UB40, who performed at various places in India over the past few days, completed their tour with the Mumbai concert on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

British Reggae band UB40 wrap India tour with final concert in Mumbai
Bollywood stars have no qualms flaunting their style and swagger, be it the airport or the gym. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Ajay, Kat, Sunny Leone, others get the fans drooling
On Thursday morning, veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai due to advanced bladder carcinoma. The entire industry along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ramesh Sippy attended the actor's funeral. They were seen passing their condolences to the actor's family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vinod Khanna funeral: Bachchans, Rishi Kapoor and others came to pay homage
Vinod Khanna, who impressed audiences with his versatile acting over more than four decades, and also ventured into politics, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday. Here we take a look at some of the most notable events of his career.

Vinod Khanna: Timeline of most important events in the actor-MP's life
Priyanka Chopra had a busy Wednesday as she attended a press event for her film 'Baywatch', visited Facebook office and threw a bash for Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra's party turns out to be a star-studded affair
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People reveal the best sex position to get off and it is really surprising

Almost 35 percent people said that doggy style was the sexiest and they had had the most amazing experience with it. (Photo: Youtube)
 

How to get the Samsung Galaxy S8 theme on Xiaomi's MIUI 8?

Aesthetically pleasing interfaces like the Galaxy S8's TouchWiz make for an amazing smartphone experience.
 

Two Indian-Americans among 46 selected for ACE fellowship

American Council on Education Logo (Photo: ACE)
 

Eden Gardens to rename 4 stands after martyred war heroes

Kolkata's iconic cricket Eden Gardens is known for its passionate crowd and electrifying atmosphere. (Photo: AP)
 

Sushant wakes up to Parineeti’s soulful voice; calls her ‘super talented’

Sushant Singh Rajput with Parineeti Chopra.
 

It's official! Salman Khan's Tubelight teaser to arrive in five days

Salman Khan in a still from the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

French elections: Macron banishes pro-Kremlin media from campaign trail

French presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron. (Photo: AFP)

Denial of Holocaust upsets Marine Le Pen’s party

Marine Le Pen

Woman shot in anti-terror raid

British police on Friday said officers had shot at a woman at a London address, arrested six others as part of counter-terrorism operations and averted an active terror plot. (Photo: AP/Representational Image)

France's Le Pen tasked with improving National Front’s image, entice new voters

Le Pen also addressed anxiety among voters about her plans to pull France out of the European Union and replace the bloc with a club of independent nations. (Photo: AP)

Man with knives arrested near UK Parliament identified as Mohammed Khalid Omar Ali

The bearded suspect was seen in pictures as calm and smirking into cameras as he was handcuffed. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham