India will set dangerous precedent if it violates Indus Waters Treaty: Pak

Published Dec 28, 2016, 12:10 pm IST
He expressed the hope that India would abide by its obligations under the treaty.
Pakistan Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. (Photo: Twitter)
Moscow: Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has warned that India would set a dangerous precedent if it violated the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan.

The News quoted Chaudhry, as saying, "Contravention of the treaty or its unilateral abrogation by India will not only violate the Indus Waters Treaty, but also set a precedent providing other countries with a possible justification to undertake similar actions."

He said the recent exchanges of firing on the Line of Control between Pakistan and India may lead to "strategic miscalculations", making the role of the UN Monitoring Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) crucial to regional peace and stability.

