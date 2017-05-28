World, Europe

Intelligence services identify 23,000 jihadist suspects in UK

ANI
Published May 28, 2017, 1:32 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 2:53 pm IST
The figures by the counter-terror agencies laid bare the scale of the potential threat in Britain.
In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats. (Photo: AP)
 In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats. (Photo: AP)

London: As many as 23,000 jihadist extremists currently living in the UK have been identified by intelligence agencies as potential terrorists.

The figures by the counter-terror agencies laid bare the scale of the potential threat in Britain.

In the wake of the Manchester suicide bombing it emerged that British authorities were grappling with 500 investigations into 3,000 individuals considered as possible threats, The Independent reported.

Security sources have confirmed a further 20,000 individuals were said to have been considered "subjects of interest" in the past.

Anti-terror efforts came under fresh scrutiny following revelations that attacker Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people and injured over a hundred at a pop concert, had been a "former subject of interest" to MI5 who was "subject to review" and was not regarded as an imminent threat.

The Independent quoted a senior Whitehall source as saying, that 18 terror plots had been foiled since 2013 in Britain, including five since the Westminster atrocity in March this year.

The terror threat level in the United Kingdom has been reduced from "critical" to "severe" after temporarily raising the level in response to Manchester Arena attack in which 22 people were killed and several others injured. The change means that an attack is highly likely and not imminently expected.

Meanwhile, pictures of the Manchester bomber on his way to the arena where he carried out Britain's worst terrorist attack in 12 years, have been released by police.

The police believe he assembled his deadly bomb in a rented Airbnb flat in a mansion block on Granby Row in the city centre, near Canal Street.

The police said 13 people have so far been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, with 14 locations still being searched on Saturday night.

A thousand people are involved in the investigation to Abedi's network.

Tags: uk police, jihadist, uk intelligence, terrorists
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

olice officers patrol in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, after Monday's suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert. (Photo: AP)

Bomb disposal respond to call at Manchester college: UK police

'EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) have now arrived on site,' police said without giving further details.
25 May 2017 4:06 PM
Eight men have now been detained in connection with Monday's attack. (Photo: AP)

UK police make 2 more arrests over Manchester bombing

Greater Manchester Police said two men were arrested overnight in Manchester and in the Withington area in the south of the city.
25 May 2017 1:48 PM
Greater Manchester Police has asked people to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the Anti-Terrorist Helpline. (Photo: AFP)

Manchester terror attack: UK police arrest 3 more suspects

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in the wake of the attack on Monday night and is reportedly the attacker's brother.
24 May 2017 7:20 PM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donors give thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

UK police. (Photo: AP)
 

AbRam and Suhana look lovable as Shah Rukh, Gauri enjoy little one’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were definitely excited about AbRam's birthday.
 

Samsung responds to Galaxy S8 iris scanner hack issue

(Representational image)
 

It’s India’s turn: An app that pays you for answering surveys

(Representational image)
 

Chinese company to deliver first mountain subway train

(Photo: Representational/AP)
 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

British Airways blames outsourcing IT jobs to India for technical glitch

The airline said its terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick became 'extremely congested' due to the computer problems. (Photo: AP)

Kim Jong Un inspects test-fire of new anti-aircraft weapon

Kim told the Korean People's Army (KPA) officials and those at the academy that the weapon system's capability has been upgraded compared with last year in terms of efficiency to detect and track targets, as well as strike accuracy. (Photo: AP)

Donors give thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

UK police. (Photo: AP)

British Airways cancels flights from London after global IT failure

British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport during a 48hr cabin crew strike in London. Air travelers faced delays Saturday, because of a worldwide computer systems failure at British Airways, the airline said. (Photo: Representational/ AP)

ISIS calls for attacks on West during Ramadan, asks 'soldiers' to target 'infidels'

Manchester police have detained more than 11 people so far as part of the ongoing investigation. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham