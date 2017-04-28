Man punches 2-yr-old on stomach; infant dies of split pancreas, skull fracture

London: A Winchester Crown Court has begun trial in the death of a two-year-old boy, who was punched in the stomach allegedly by the partner of his mother. The impact of the blow had caused the child’s pancreas to split into two, which resulted in his death.

The incident took place on May 26, 2016 at the house of the child’s mother, Lauren O'Neill, in Broadmayne, Dorset, according to a report in Daily Mail. Lauren had gone to a shop when the incident occurred.

After returning home, Lauren asked her boyfriend, Joseph Eke, to check if her son, Harry House, had cleared his bedroom. Eke came back saying that the child looked very sick and his lips had started turning blue.

Prosecutor Adam Feest QC said that paramedics could not save Harry’s life. As per a post-mortem examination, the victim had a 'potentially fatal' fractured skull, he added.

“The defendant attacked Harry in such a violent way he caused multiple severe internal injuries and skull fracture,” he said. Feest said that the victim had other wounds and injuries on his face that were not related to this incident.

The child had bruises and a cut lip which Lauren and Eke said they had not seen before. Eke is also accused of causing a wound that scarred the toddler's face two months before Easter Sunday and causing fractured ribs a week before his death at the Dorset County Hospital, Dorchester.

Lauren was very confused that her son had died because of the bruises on his stomach because she did not know the extent of the injuries. Another examination showed that he died from a non-accidental blunt force trauma, said Feest. The accused has denies murder and charges of wounding, causing actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm.